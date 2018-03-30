Kentucky Teachers Are On Strike Today And Thousands Of Students Have The Day Off

Teachers across Kentucky called out sick Friday to protest cuts to their pensions — meaning at least 22 school districts were closed for the day.
Teachers first flooded the rotunda of the state capitol in Frankfort late Thursday night to protest the pension reform measure — which was attached at the last minute to a sewage bill. The bill cleared the House in a 49–46 vote and the Senate by a 22–15 vote.
Teachers said the bill does not change annual cost of living adjustments for their pensions, that it places new financial requirements on new hires, and that it limits the number of sick days teachers can put toward their retirement.
The state's attorney general said the bill was voted on without time for public comment and without actuarial analysis.
Lawmakers said it would put Kentucky’s pension “on a path to being fully funded," and Gov. Matt Bevin said it would stop the state from "kicking the pension problem down the road."
Bevin has yet to sign the bill. The attorney general said he'll sue if he does.
So teachers took to the state capitol Thursday night to protest.
Then teachers started calling out en masse Friday morning.
Some districts sent tweets before 6 a.m. to cancel school.
Students reacted...as expected.
They saw government in action. Sort of.
Prayers were answered.
Students also attended the protests, which began again Friday morning, in solidarity with their teachers.
"Our government is sick."
Local businesses also showed their support.
At the capitol, teachers chanted "Vote them out" and "We deserve better."
And teachers spent the morning packing lunches for students who relied on meals supplied at school.
The strike is technically a "wildcat" action, which means it was not organized or sanctioned by union leadership.
Teachers used their sick days to call out of work and protest — sometimes called a "sick-out" — since strikes are technically illegal under Kentucky law.
The strike follows a similar 9-day wildcat action in West Virginia, and comes as teachers are threatening strikes in Oklahoma and Arizona.
Public school teachers have been supporting one another across state lines.
The next statewide strike is slated for Monday, April 2, in Oklahoma, where tens of thousands of teachers are expected to walk off work to protest low pay and poor working conditions.
Labor professors and others say it could be the beginning of a "labor wildfire."
Cora Lewis is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.