Two Teenagers Have Been Killed And 17 People Injured In A Shooting At A Kentucky High School

Two 15-year-old students were killed, officials said. The suspected shooter, also a 15-year-old, is in custody.

Two 15-year-old students were killed and 17 people injured in a shooting at a Kentucky high school on Tuesday. The alleged shooter, a 15-year-old boy, is in custody.

The shooting took place at Marshall County High School, in Benton, in southwestern Kentucky. Of the injuries, 12 were gunshot wounds and five were not gunshot-related, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said the incident began at 7:57 a.m., when a 15-year-old student armed with a handgun entered the high school and opened fire. "At 7:59 a.m., the first 911 call came in. At 8:06 a.m., first responders arrived at the high school," he said.

The school recently underwent a training course about what to do in the event of an active shooter situation. Students, faculty, and a school resource officer who was present reacted as they were told to do, he said. Officials from the Louisville FBI are working with federal, state, and local law enforcement to investigate the incident, along with officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, authorities said. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called the incident "heartbreaking." "I beg of you again: respect the fact that these children belong to this community, and to specific families in this community," he said. "This is a wound that is going to take a long time to heal, and for some in this community will never fully heal. That is going to take a process of time and respect." Bevin said the families whose children were killed have been notified and their names are intentionally being withheld at this time. "This is an opportunity for Kentucky," the governor said. "For us to show how these situations can be handled — the respect, the love, the sticking to the facts and allowing the process to proceed."

The governor tweeted earlier Tuesday morning, calling the shooting "tragic" and asking people to not "spread hearsay." Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, tweeted that he was "closely tracking the tragedy" and that his "thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community." The Congressional representative for the district, James Comer, also said "his thoughts and prayers go out to the students & faculty."

Benton is a city with a population of about 4,300, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Sanders called Tuesday "a tragic day for all of us," adding that the officials are still "processing the scene." "There's a lot of work to be done," he said. "I would ask that anybody who is a witness to this to not talk to the media but to talk to us first."