One Killed At Shooting At A Kentucky High School

The shooter is in custody and multiple others have been injured, according to the state's governor.

At least one person has been killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school, Governor Matt Bevin said Tuesday. The shooter is in custody and multiple others are wounded, according to the governor. The shooting took place at Marshall County High School, in Benton, in southwestern Kentucky.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Mu… https://t.co/aOszPah3mX

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS ... Let's let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us," Bevin tweeted.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. State Police said that the "scene is secured."

Advertisement

UPDATE: School Shooting: The scene is secured, the suspect is in custody, and we will be providing updates periodic… https://t.co/ydgwJE1PeM

Officials from the Louisville FBI said they are "on-scene to assist" and that they are working with federal, state, and local law enforcement. Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are also on the scene to assist.



FBI Louisville agents and personnel are on-scene to assist with the Marshall County High School shooting.

BREAKING: ATF agents are on the scene to assist at the Kentucky school shooting.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, tweeted that he was "closely tracking the tragedy" and that his "thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community."



Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are wit… https://t.co/sXb1dVFEqi

Benton is a city with a population of about 4,300, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.



Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor. Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!