One Killed At Shooting At A Kentucky High School

At least one person has been killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school, Governor Matt Bevin said Tuesday.
The shooter is in custody and multiple others are wounded, according to the governor. The shooting took place at Marshall County High School, in Benton, in southwestern Kentucky.
"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS ... Let's let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us," Bevin tweeted.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. State Police said that the "scene is secured."
Officials from the Louisville FBI said they are "on-scene to assist" and that they are working with federal, state, and local law enforcement. Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are also on the scene to assist.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, tweeted that he was "closely tracking the tragedy" and that his "thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community."
Benton is a city with a population of about 4,300, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.
