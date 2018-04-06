Kathy Griffin Says Anderson Cooper Could Have "Taken It Down A Notch" After Her Beheaded Trump Photo Controversy

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who was fired from CNN last summer over a controversial photo of her holding a fake and bloodied severed head of Donald Trump, said on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Friday that Anderson Cooper "could have taken it down a notch" during the fallout.

"I actually have to defend that photo; it's really a First Amendment issue," she said, "but I completely respect everyone's right to hate the photo, be disgusted by the photo — well, not Anderson. He could have taken it down a notch."

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," Cooper, who cohosted the network's New Years Eve show with Griffin, tweeted at the time.

Griffin also said that she didn't ask to be paid for the first two years she cohosted the network's annual program.



"I was so naive, the first two years I did it, I didn't even ask for money," Griffin said. "It didn't even occur to me. I'd been beaten down as a female comedian for so many decades, it didn't occur to me. I was like, 'What, girls get paid?'"

BuzzFeed News has reached out to CNN for comment.