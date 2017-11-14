Sessions Says He Told Papadopoulos He Was Not Authorized To Represent The Campaign With Russia

Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he told George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, not to talk to Russia or other foreign governments at a 2016 meeting.

"I do now recall the March 2016 meeting at the Trump Hotel that Mr. Papadopoulos attended," Sessions said. "After reading his account and to the best of my recollection, I believe that I wanted to make clear to him that he was not authorized to represent the campaign with the Russian government or any other foreign government for that matter."

Sessions, who has previously testified to Congress that he did not communicate with Russians to aid Trump's campaign, nor did he know of any campaign staff who did, told members he did not initially "recall" the meeting in which Papadopoulos brought up his communications with Russians, noting that it "occurred 18 months before my testimony of a few weeks ago."

"I would gladly have reported it had I remembered it, because I pushed back against [Papadopoulos’s] suggestion that I thought might have been improper," Sessions said.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller announced last month that Papadopoulos had plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russians during the campaign. He is now cooperating with the investigation.

Sessions has recused himself from the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and refused to describe his private conversations with President Trump regarding the investigation.

Since Sessions last testified before Congress, a second foreign policy adviser has also revealed to Congress that he told Sessions he was making a trip to Russia during the campaign. Sessions addressed that testimony by Carter Page Tuesday, saying: "While I do not challenge his recollection, I have no memory of his presence at a dinner at the Capitol Hill Club or any passing conversation he may have had with me as he left the dinner."

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee said in a letter last week that they want to clarify “inconsistencies” between statements by Sessions and those made by Papadopoulos and Page, regarding their contact with Russia.

Sessions served as a foreign policy adviser to Trump during his bid for the presidency. It also previously came to light that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador multiple times during the campaign.

The attorney general is also expected to be asked by the committee about his direction that the Justice Department consider appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump's former political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

