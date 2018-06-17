At Least 4 People Were Killed When A Van Carrying Immigrants Crashed After A Chase With Border Patrol Agents

Share On more Share On more

According to a motorist who witnessed the crash, who posted a video to Facebook following the accident , Border Patrol agents were pursuing the SUV directly before the car flipped.

Dimmit County deputies told the local news that the crash happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, and that the car contained 14 people, including the driver.

A vehicle that officials say was carrying undocumented immigrants crashed on Sunday in Texas after a chase with Border Patrol agents, throwing 12 people from the vehicle and killing four, according to Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd.

"Damn...fucking police chase...fucking flipped over a Suburban... Just right now. Just happened... Holy fucking shit, dude. That's fucking insane," Isaiah Martinez can be heard saying as he walks toward the wreckage in the video. "Looks like they're taking him to prison. Oh yeah, they're putting him in the car."

"Holy shit. Holy god...that was fucked up," he continues in the footage as he walks. When he reaches other observers, dogs can be heard barking, and he asks, "Are you guys alright?"

"Did you all see it?" he asks. "You all okay? What's happening over there right now?"

"They're doing CPR," a bystander answers.

"Holy fucking shit. I saw everything, man," Martinez says.

He continues to walk toward the vehicle, checking to make sure everyone he encounters is alright.

"This is fucked up...a fucked-up day," he says.

"Are you OK?" he asks a woman offscreen when he's in view of the victims.

"I'm OK," she says. "They need help, but I don't know if we're allowed...They need a lot of help."

A Border Patrol pickup truck can then be seen pulling up close to the accident, where a body is on the ground. Martinez walks a distance away and then closer to the accident, showing the extent of the carnage before the video ends.

Five people were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, local media reported, including the driver, believed to be a US citizen. Four of the other injured people were transferred to local hospitals. One passenger, also believed to be a US citizen, was taken into custody, according to reports.



