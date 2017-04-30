How To Adult, According To Popular Opinion

Adults pay their own bills, hold steady jobs, and don't live with their parents, according to a new poll provided to BuzzFeed News. Flossing is optional.

It's unclear when the concept of "adulting" emerged but it's now undeniably a thing. And now pollsters have begun to figure out exactly what adulting means to Americans. First and foremost, according a national Ipsos poll that asked what you need to do to be classified as a legit adult, you need to pay your own bills. Among the respondents, 76% of 18- to 34-year olds listed that as a must-do, as did 81% of people over 55. A few other things were widely considered adult necessities across all age groups: moving out of your parents' place, having a job, and doing your own laundry.

But there is also plenty of disagreement between young and old. The over-55 set were almost 20 percentage points more likely to list not getting financial help from your parents as a core adult trait. Young people, burdened by an unprecedented mountain of student debt and facing wages that have barely grown in decades, think otherwise. And under-35s, who've come of age in a culture obsessed with food, were almost ten points more likely than over-55s to list regularly cooking your own meals as an important adult trait. But there are also some things would-be adults everywhere can safely disregard, according to the poll. Just 18% of respondents said daily flossing was a key habit, and only 16% listed "getting a flu shot every winter." About 19% listed donating to charity.