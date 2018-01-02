Two Women Will Cohost The "Today" Show For The First Time

Share On more Share On more

.@SavannahGuthrie announces @HodaKotb will be co-anchor of TODAY. #SavannahHodaTODAY

The Today Show has named Hoda Kotb as the official cohost with Savannah Guthrie, replacing longtime host Matt Lauer, who was fired for sexual misconduct in November.

The shift marks the first time the show will be cohosted by two women.

"We are kicking off the year right. Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today," Guthrie said Tuesday morning. "This is the most popular decision that NBC has ever made."

Reaction on social media early Tuesday was positive and congratulatory. Kotb also tweeted the news.