An 'Anti-Diversity Manifesto' Is Going Viral Inside Google, Employees Say

A controversial document criticizing company policies on diversity and written by a senior software engineer at Google was going viral within the company on Saturday, according to employees.

Vice's tech vertical, Motherboard, first reported on the document, which began circulating on Friday. Gizmodo obtained and published it in full after this story went live.

The 10-page manifesto, entitled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," was initially shared on an internal messaging service before spreading throughout the company, according to an employee who spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity for fear of being fired. The memo argues that Google should not offer programs for racial minorities or women and that biological differences between men and women are responsible for the under-representation of women in Silicon Valley, the employee said.

The document also claims that employees with conservative political beliefs face discrimination within Google, and that racial and gender diversity are less important than protecting "ideological diversity."

BuzzFeed News has not viewed the full document, but the employee described its contents in detail. More than eight employees have also tweeted publicly about the document since Friday.