Business

An 'Anti-Diversity Manifesto' Is Going Viral Inside Google, Employees Say

The memo argues that Google should not offer programs for racial minorities or women and that biological differences between men and women are responsible for the under-representation of women in Silicon Valley.

Posted on
Cora Lewis
Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Brian Snyder / Reuters

A controversial document criticizing company policies on diversity and written by a senior software engineer at Google was going viral within the company on Saturday, according to employees.

Vice's tech vertical, Motherboard, first reported on the document, which began circulating on Friday. Gizmodo obtained and published it in full after this story went live.

The 10-page manifesto, entitled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," was initially shared on an internal messaging service before spreading throughout the company, according to an employee who spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity for fear of being fired. The memo argues that Google should not offer programs for racial minorities or women and that biological differences between men and women are responsible for the under-representation of women in Silicon Valley, the employee said.

The document also claims that employees with conservative political beliefs face discrimination within Google, and that racial and gender diversity are less important than protecting "ideological diversity."

BuzzFeed News has not viewed the full document, but the employee described its contents in detail. More than eight employees have also tweeted publicly about the document since Friday.

Today's rage-read (at work): doc essentially saying that women are unsuited for tech because they like people, whilst men like things.
Aimee @aimeeble

Today's rage-read (at work): doc essentially saying that women are unsuited for tech because they like people, whilst men like things.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Software engineer Jaana Dogan tweeted that she would "consider leaving the company for the first time in five years" if Google's human resources department did not take action in response to the document.

If HR does nothing in this case, I will consider leaving this company for real for the first time in five years.
Jaana B. Dogan 👀 @rakyll

If HR does nothing in this case, I will consider leaving this company for real for the first time in five years.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What a great feeling," another software engineer tweeted sarcastically.

Andrew Bonventre, who works on Google's Go programming language, called it a "garbage fire of a document" and "trash."

@sadams007 @rakyll @copyconstruct That garbage fire of a document is trash and you are wonderful coworkers who I am… https://t.co/8tWGg9pPWE
Andrew Bonventre @andybons

@sadams007 @rakyll @copyconstruct That garbage fire of a document is trash and you are wonderful coworkers who I am… https://t.co/8tWGg9pPWE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Google is currently under investigation by the Department of Labor for gender discrimination in the workplace. One department official testified in court that the agency has found "systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce." Google has denied the allegations.

The document and resulting employee pushback come at a time of increased scrutiny for tech companies over sexual harassment and hostility towards women in the workplace.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down in June, months after an employee made allegations on Tumblr of rampant gender discrimination at the company. The post also led to the termination of 20 executives and prompted an independent internal investigation into Uber's workplace culture.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Do you have access to the document? If you have information or tips, you can contact this reporter over an encrypted chat service such as Signal or WhatsApp at 646-379-0593.

Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

