 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Fox Anchor Laura Ingraham Mocked A Parkland Survivor And He Responded By Calling For A Boycott Of Her Advertisers

"Coming from a 14-year-old, please grow up."

Posted on
Cora Lewis
Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

David Hogg is one of the most visible teenagers who survived the Parkland school shooting and helped organize the March for Our Lives. He's also a target of conspiracy theories and vitriol from some far-right figures.

David Hogg
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

David Hogg

On Wednesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg on her Twitter account about his not getting accepted to some colleges.

Fox News

Ingraham claimed Hogg "whined" about his college rejections and tweeted out a Daily Wire story about his comments.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY
Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Ingraham also misquoted the article she linked to. Hogg has a 4.2 GPA.)

In response, Hogg's 14-year-old sister, Lauren, who also lost friends in the shooting, tweeted at the anchor to "grow up."

How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CgUVeGRfxP
Lauren Hogg @lauren_hoggs

How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CgUVeGRfxP

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Parkland students' expert trolling and use of social media has been a hallmark of their organizing.

Other student organizers also came to Hogg's defense.

David Hogg is also a hardworking, intelligent human being, school shooting survivor, and my friend. He’s a GOOD person with feelings, just like all of us. https://t.co/2mpZoPNDwS
Jaclyn Corin @JaclynCorin

David Hogg is also a hardworking, intelligent human being, school shooting survivor, and my friend. He’s a GOOD person with feelings, just like all of us. https://t.co/2mpZoPNDwS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

So did far-right figure Mike Cernovich, who said that Ingraham's approach was "not a good look."

Adults are mocking a 17 year old for not getting into college.....Do I need to explain that this is not a good look?
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich

Adults are mocking a 17 year old for not getting into college.....Do I need to explain that this is not a good look?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hogg then jumped into the fray by calling for a boycott of Ingraham's top advertisers.

Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that # Top Laura Ingraham Advertisers 1. @sleepnumber 2. @ATT 3. Nutrish 4. @Allstate &amp; @esurance 5. @Bayer 6. @RocketMortgage Mortgage 7. @LibertyMutual 8. @Arbys 9. @TripAdvisor 10. @Nestle 11. @hulu 12. @Wayfair
David Hogg @davidhogg111

Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that # Top Laura Ingraham Advertisers 1. @sleepnumber 2. @ATT 3. Nutrish 4. @Allstate &amp; @esurance 5. @Bayer 6. @RocketMortgage Mortgage 7. @LibertyMutual 8. @Arbys 9. @TripAdvisor 10. @Nestle 11. @hulu 12. @Wayfair

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people appeared to take him up on it.

@davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair @johnkrasinski If anyone needs an example of what to say: https://t.co/fLxueDT2Ju
Kate Basler @kaybe224

@davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair @johnkrasinski If anyone needs an example of what to say: https://t.co/fLxueDT2Ju

Reply Retweet Favorite

In response to this tweet...

@davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair The only company I patronize on this list is Nutrish for dog treats, but I guess I'll buy some new treats for the pups @rachaelray
LizaLu @lisahibb64

@davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair The only company I patronize on this list is Nutrish for dog treats, but I guess I'll buy some new treats for the pups @rachaelray

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

...Nutrish said they'd remove their ads from Ingraham's program.

@lisahibb64 Hi Lisa, we are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program.
Nutrish @Nutrish

@lisahibb64 Hi Lisa, we are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But a lot of people also said Hogg's call for a boycott would only lead them to patronize the businesses more...

@davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair Thanks little Davie! I just contacted each company and pledged my support as long as they continue to support the @IngrahamAngle ! #TruthIsFree
Dershy @DershyTwitmo

@davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair Thanks little Davie! I just contacted each company and pledged my support as long as they continue to support the @IngrahamAngle ! #TruthIsFree

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DershyTwitmo @davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair @IngrahamAngle So did I. Also I love my sleep number bed!!
Jerry Sipe @jsipe2005

@DershyTwitmo @davidhogg111 @sleepnumber @ATT @Allstate @esurance @Bayer @RocketMortgage @LibertyMutual @Arbys @TripAdvisor @Nestle @hulu @Wayfair @IngrahamAngle So did I. Also I love my sleep number bed!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fox News and Hogg for comment.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Advertisement


Cora Lewis is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App