Fox Anchor Laura Ingraham Mocked A Parkland Survivor And He Responded By Calling For A Boycott Of Her Advertisers

David Hogg is one of the most visible teenagers who survived the Parkland school shooting and helped organize the March for Our Lives. He's also a target of conspiracy theories and vitriol from some far-right figures.
On Wednesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg on her Twitter account about his not getting accepted to some colleges.
Ingraham claimed Hogg "whined" about his college rejections and tweeted out a Daily Wire story about his comments.
In response, Hogg's 14-year-old sister, Lauren, who also lost friends in the shooting, tweeted at the anchor to "grow up."
Other student organizers also came to Hogg's defense.
So did far-right figure Mike Cernovich, who said that Ingraham's approach was "not a good look."
Hogg then jumped into the fray by calling for a boycott of Ingraham's top advertisers.
Some people appeared to take him up on it.
In response to this tweet...
...Nutrish said they'd remove their ads from Ingraham's program.
But a lot of people also said Hogg's call for a boycott would only lead them to patronize the businesses more...
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fox News and Hogg for comment.
