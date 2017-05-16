Ford Will Lay Off Up To 20,000 Staff, Reports Say

Ford is planning a major round of layoffs that will cut up to 20,000 jobs around the world, according to reports published Monday.

Ford will cut about 10% of its global workforce of 200,000, and could announce the plan this week, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the plans. Reuters reported the cuts would eliminate 10% of Ford's salaried staff in North America and Asia. Both reports said the layoffs would target salaried staff, not the hourly employees working on factory floors.

A spokesperson for the United Auto Workers union, which represents Ford factory workers, told BuzzFeed News that its members would not be affected by the cuts.

A Ford spokesperson said in an email the company "has not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation."



Ford has roughly 30,000 salaried workers in the US and 200,000 salaried employees worldwide.

Profits for the Detroit-based automaker fell 35% during the first quarter to $1.6 billion, the first such decline in seven years. The company is working to cut $3 billion in costs, its CEO Mark Fields said in a recent earnings call, as part of an "intense focus on costs" in preparation "for a downturn scenario."

Since taking the top job at the car marker in 2014, Fields has delivered consistent profits, but the company's stock price has fallen by more than a third. At the beginning of April, Tesla overtook Ford to become America's second most valuable car company; the stock prices of the two car makers has continued to diverge since then.