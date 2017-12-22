This US Ambassador Said On Camera His Anti-Muslim Comments Were "Fake News" — Then Claimed He Didn't Say "Fake News"

This is President Trump's recently confirmed ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra, a former US representative who is Dutch-American.

Hoekstra, who is in the process of taking office, did what should have been a routine interview with Dutch public television news program Nieuwsuur ("News Hour"). Here's a shot of Hoekstra with his breakfast:

But more than halfway through the interview, the journalist asked Hoekstra about some anti-Muslim comments he made about the Netherlands in the past — and things got real strange, real fast.

"Speaking of threats," the journalist said, "at one point you mentioned in a debate that there are no-go zones in the Netherlands and that cars and politicians are being set on fire."

Some far-right conservatives and many anti-Muslim activists push the false conspiracy theory that there are "no-go zone" urban enclaves throughout Europe where the government has no control, where non-Muslims are not allowed to enter, and where Sharia, or Islamic law, is imposed on residents.

