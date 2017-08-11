The White House Is Being Renovated And Here Are Some Behind-The-Scenes Pics

Check out these rare, behind-the-scenes photos of the White House under renovation.

The White House is undergoing renovations this month.

Which means President Donald Trump has been vacationing/working/golfing/tweeting at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Construction crews have been at work on the grounds, installing a new granite curb in front of the West Wing...

...and preparing to put in some new carpets.

The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation, which includes a replacement of the 27-year-old heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

And crews have packed up and stored furniture from all over the building for safekeeping...

...including this desk with panic button capabilities.

There are even cranes in the Rose Garden:

The Oval Office periodically undergoes changes to its carpet, couches, drapes, and wallpaper to suit each president's personal tastes. For context, here's how the office looked in 2010:

But this week, it sits empty of all furniture, carpeting, and decor as the major work is done.

And on Friday some photographers were permitted to document the space in its rare moment of emptiness.

Check out that floor!

So pretty.

It's hypnotic, really.

Even Sean Spicer wanted to snap a photo of the rare sight.

Trump has said he will be briefly interrupting his vacation to make a quick stop back in DC on Monday, according to an updated presidential schedule viewed by Politico.

Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor. Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!