Dylann Roof's Younger Sister Was Arrested For Bringing Weapons To Her School's Walkout

Morgan Roof, the younger sister of Dylann Roof, who shot and killed nine people in a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing weapons and marijuana, on the day of the National Student Walkout against gun violence, records from the Richland County court show.

Roof has been released on a $5,000 bond and has not been allowed to return to school, according to local reports.

The teen also posted a hateful message to Snapchat, which read, in part, in reference to the walkout: "I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot," and "we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway."

The principal of Roof's school, AC Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina, wrote in a statement that "the posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption."

The post also criticized Roof's classmates for participating in the protest, which lasted 17 minutes in honor of the 17 students killed in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last month.

"[T]hey are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it's gonna do?" Roof wrote.