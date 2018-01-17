Dylan Farrow Gave Her First TV Interview Addressing Allegations That Woody Allen Sexually Assaulted Her

Speaking in her first television interview since alleging her father, filmmaker Woody Allen, sexually assaulted her when she was a child, Dylan Farrow told CBS This Morning that she hopes "somebody will believe me instead of just hearing it."



Farrow is the sister of Ronan Farrow, the journalist who helped expose serial abuser Harvey Weinstein in the New Yorker, and has described how their adoptive father sexually abused her more than 25 years ago.

Woody Allen's representatives did not immediately respond to CBS This Morning to address the interview. Allen has always denied the allegations and no criminal charges were ever filed against him.

"Why shouldn't I bring him down, be angry, be hurt," Farrow told the network. "Why shouldn't I feel some sort of outrage that after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?"

When asked, "After all these years, why should people believe you now?" Farrow said, "I suppose that's on them. But all I can do is speak my truth and hope... Hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing it."

The full interview airs Thursday on CBS This Morning.