Dick's Sporting Goods, A Top Gun Seller, Will Stop Selling Assault-Style Rifles

The company said it would also not sell guns to anyone under 21 years of age, regardless of local laws.

Dick's Sporting Goods, a major sports equipment retailer, said it would stop carrying assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines,Wednesday morning. All AR-15's and semiautomatic rifles will be removed from its stores and website, the New York Times first reported. The announcement comes two weeks after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead, after a teenager opened fire on his classmates. The company also said it would no longer sell firearms to people under 21 years of age, regardless of local laws.

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them sa… https://t.co/uAFiQisFvt

In the past week, major companies including Hertz, MetLife insurance, and Delta have also publicly withdrawn from promotions and business relationships with the National Rifle Association, but Dick's has taken a powerful stance as a major gun retailer, stating the decision comes explicitly in response to the school violence and the students' calls for action. "We have tremendous respect and admiration for the students organizing and making their voices heard regarding gun violence in schools and elsewhere in our country,” the store wrote in a statement. “We have heard you. The nation has heard you." The company added that it "support[s] and respect[s] the Second Amendment, and we recognize and appreciate that the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible, law-abiding citizens." “But we have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us," the statement continued. "Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America - our kids.”

We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and pr… https://t.co/UvToyrkVKJ

In the statement, Dick’s also acknowledged that they sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter in November of 2017, in accordance with all existing rules and regulations.

“It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been,” the store wrote. “Clearly this indicates on so many levels that the systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and citizens." In 2015, Walmart said that it would no longer sell high-powered rifles in its US stores in the United States, stating the decision was due to lowered demand.

Dick's also tweeted out a list of suggested gun reforms Wednesday morning, including banning assault rifle firearms and raising the age of gun ownership to 21.

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulati… https://t.co/1QDfiT19YK



