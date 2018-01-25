Aly Raisman Says USA Gymnastics Still Hasn't Contacted Her

Share On more Share On more

In an interview with Today on Thursday, Team USA Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said that USA Gymnastics still has not contacted her about her abuse at the hands of former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40–175 years in prison for molesting more than 100 girls.

USA Gymnastics did not immediately reply to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Asked whether she believed justice had been served, Raisman said, "No... it’s not something where you just instantly feel better."

Raisman said that USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee, and Michigan State University, where Nassar had been a doctor, require an independent investigation.

"This is bigger than Larry Nassar," she said. "We have to get to the bottom of how this disaster happened.”

Speaking on Good Morning America Thursday, US world champion gymnast Mattie Larson said that confronting Nassar felt like "beginning to get [her] power back."

Larson had spoken about doing harm to herself at 15 years old to avoid abuse, and how she did so noisily, in the hopes her parents would find out at the time.