Alex Trebek Mocked Jeopardy Contestants Who Didn't Know Anything About Football

Share On more Share On more

Yoooooooo, Alex Trebek is the coldest dude in the game, lololololol. I'm dying laughing. @DragonflyJonez… https://t.co/XvcSCPpVs3

0 for 5 on the football category. Trebek is embarrassed. I love this.

"Let's look at the $1,000 clue, just for the fun of it," Trebek said, to laughter, to close out the round.

"If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die," Trebek said, before supplying the answer.

People online were here for it.