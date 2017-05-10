Sections

Business

Police Union Says It Supports Trump Firing Comey

The 38,000-member International Union of Police Associations says it will not "second guess" Trump's judgement in firing James Comey.

Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

An influential law enforcement union has come out in support of President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

"We continue to support the President and the Attorney General and do not second guess their judgement in this matter," International Union of Police Associations executive Vice President Dennis Slocumb in an email to BuzzFeed News.

The union, which represents 38,000 law enforcement officers and personnel, broke from other major public employee unions in its support of the controversial firing.

The 670,000-member American Federation of Government Employees said in a statement that Comey's dismissal by Trump underscored the need "to stand up to those who would undermine due process, objectivity, and fairness in the administration of our government.”

"Now more than ever, the Senate should understand that making it ‘easy’ to fire federal employees opens up the entire civil service to what we witnessed yesterday," wrote the union's National President, J. David Cox Sr.

Other law enforcement groups that have backed Trump in the past have not come out in support of the Comey firing.

The 16,500-member National Border Patrol Council, which backed Trump during his campaign, declined to comment when contacted by BuzzFeed News. The 330,000-member Fraternal Order of Police, which also endorsed the Trump's presidential bid, did not respond to request for comment.

Astrid Riecken / Getty Images

Randi Weingarten, President of the more than 1.5-million member American Federation of Teachers and a major force in Democratic politics, tweeted about the news Tuesday evening, questioning whether the president respected the rule of law and calling for a special prosecutor.

Randi Weingarten @rweingarten

Randi Weingarten @rweingarten

Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

