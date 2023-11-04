America always finds itself right in the middle of the ongoing culture war. When taken lightly (as it should be), there are totally silly stereotypes that fly around as comedic ammo.
So, I wanted to ask the non-Americans of the BuzzFeed Community: What's a silly stereotype you believed about Americans until you met one?
Maybe you believed all Americans were extremely loud and overtly patriotic. You thought we could probably all be seen running around with the American flag painted on our faces, chanting, "USA, USA, USA!" But when you were introduced to a transfer student from America at school, you were shocked that they never mentioned anything about "the best country in the world."
Or maybe growing up, your idea of an "American accent" was rooted in either an early 1900s Southern accent, a strong East Coast accent, or Y2K valley girls. But then, you finally made a trip to the Midwest to visit family and found accents that definitely didn't match the ones you thought there were.
Maybe you believed for the longest time that Texas was full of cowboys, just like in the old westerns your parents always kept on TV when you were a kid. You begged your parents for your next family trip to take place in Texas, and when they finally said yes, you couldn't believe you were going to the Wild West. Unfortunately, when you got there, you realized things had changed quite a bit since the 1800s and early 1900s, and none of the people or places dressed, acted, or looked like you expected.
Regardless of what that silly stereotype about Americans may be, I would love to know. Feel free to tell me in the comments, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed and silliest responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!