Maybe you believed for the longest time that Texas was full of cowboys, just like in the old westerns your parents always kept on TV when you were a kid. You begged your parents for your next family trip to take place in Texas, and when they finally said yes, you couldn't believe you were going to the Wild West. Unfortunately, when you got there, you realized things had changed quite a bit since the 1800s and early 1900s, and none of the people or places dressed, acted, or looked like you expected.