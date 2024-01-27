Older Generations, Tell Me About The Differences You've Noticed Between Your Gen Z Coworkers And Yourself

Everyone knows that different generations approach the workplace very differently. However, it's often made to seem like Gen Z entering the workforce has turned the job world totally on its head.
So, I want to hear from the baby boomers, Gen X, and millennials of the BuzzFeed Community: What is it like to work with Gen Z, and what are the biggest differences you're noticing between you and your Gen Z coworkers?
Maybe you're a baby boomer, and you're not planning to retire any time soon, but you have Gen Z coworkers who completely go against the idea of that "hustle and grind" culture you were raised on. As a boomer who enjoys a traditional workplace environment, you understand that hard and tireless work means praise and promotion from the higher-ups, which eventually means a "better" life for you and your family. When it comes to Gen Z, you think the biggest difference is their lack of motivation and desire to go against traditionalism.
Or maybe you're a millennial, and the biggest difference you actually commend is that your Gen Z coworkers put the life in work-life balance. As a millennial who can sometimes find themselves working during lunch breaks, paid time off, and after hours, you appreciate your Gen Z coworkers for helping you realize that there's no reason to be nervous or overly apologetic; you should absolutely be taking your deserved time off and enforcing boundaries.
Maybe you're Gen X, and being from the generation that started the idea of good work-life balance, there are more similarities than you think. Except you've realized that your Gen Z coworkers are wayyy more focused on a company's social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and internal initiatives to improve the workplace. While those things may have been important to you, they didn't necessarily make or break a position. For Gen Z, it's the most important thing.
