Older Generations, Tell Me About The Differences You've Noticed Between Your Gen Z Coworkers And Yourself

Maybe you're a baby boomer, and you're not planning to retire any time soon, but you have Gen Z coworkers who completely go against the idea of that "hustle and grind" culture you were raised on. As a boomer who enjoys a traditional workplace environment, you understand that hard and tireless work means praise and promotion from the higher-ups, which eventually means a "better" life for you and your family. When it comes to Gen Z, you think the biggest difference is their lack of motivation and desire to go against traditionalism.