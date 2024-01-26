For any of us who grew up doing any sort of performance and/or stage-based extracurricular activity (especially competitively), I'm sure we've all been around a stage parent or two who has totally blown up. It's the only way we'd have shows like Dance Moms, Toddlers & Tiaras, and Bring It!
So, I wanted to ask the stage performers of the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about the wildest experience you've seen or had with an overly involved stage parent (dance, pageant, theater).
Maybe when you were younger, you tried out to be a dancer at a new studio. You noticed one parent practicing over and over with their kid and holding their child to a skill set they obviously had yet to achieve. So, when their child went in for their audition and found out they would be placed in a beginner's group, the parent totally lost it on the entire judging panel. From screaming to cursing to ensuring everyone knew no one's child was as good as hers, you and your parents couldn't believe someone would make a scene like this.
Or maybe you work at a theater or a performing arts center, and when those competitions roll into your venue, you know you're about to see stage parents who act worse than their children do. Between dealing with complaining, throwing fits, downright nastiness, and even watching parents force children on a stage they clearly do not want to be on, you've seen it all.
Maybe you spent your whole life doing pageants, just like your mom did before you, and you quickly came to realize it wasn't other stage moms that drove you into a frenzy; it was your own stage mom. After getting into a vicious fight with her about no longer wanting to be involved in pageants, you realized that you had always been expected to continue so your mother could vicariously live out her childhood through you.
No matter what your experience may have been, I would love to know. Feel free to tell your story in the comments, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed and drama-filled responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!