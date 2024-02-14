It's no secret that due to many factors, this new generation of children and parents came with brand new challenges, hardships, and an entirely different kind of education system than a lot of us grew up with.
One of the many things that is often talked about is the fact that most teachers have also taken on a parental role that was never necessary before. So, I asked the educators of the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about a moment when they had to parent one of their students. Here's what they had to say:
Content Warning: This post contains mentions of child neglect.
1. "I’m a male high school English teacher, and it is astounding how many of my boy students learn from me that it is okay to have feelings. My area of the country has very distinct ideas of how a man should act, and the students’ parents beat it into their heads that they need to be a 'strong' person. One even told me that his mom told him that any girl he dates should dump him if he ever cried. Toxic masculinity is still being instilled so much today, so I am happy I can show these students another way."
2. "I’ve been working in special education for almost 30 years. I am an occupational therapist in a public school dedicated to students who have severe disabilities that prohibit them from attending school in their district. The team I’m on bathes, washes clothes, braids hair, feeds, and does everything a parent would do for their child."
"I have students who leave on Fridays clean and return on Mondays in the same clothes, starving for both food and attention. We have started a food pantry and a clothing 'shop' at our school for our students. We pack up food for the kids on weekends and vacations. We go to their houses at least three times a year to drop off food and help. I love this job and am so excited to see my students every day. I only get down when I see evidence of the gross neglect they suffer. Child protective services can only do so much, and many of our parents will pull their kids out of school if we report and move to another district. It’s a very fine line to walk every day."
3. "There's often headlines in the newspapers in Australia about the staffing crisis. Pay sucks. Curriculum sucks. All the stories are the same. An out-of-touch and entitled parent completely believes their child is a little angel in a world of monsters, when they're actually horrible, and then the parent thinks you're being unfair by treating their child on the basis of their merits, just like all the other students. The end. Rinse and repeat. I quit teaching and became a front-line worker. It was less traumatic, even during the pandemic."
4. "I am a substitute teacher. While some substitutes stay with the same class or school for long periods of time, that's not what I do. I am at a different school in the district every day, and so far I haven't been back to the same school twice. The other day, I had to sit with a first-grader and teach him subtraction. Like, I sat down with him, and I gave him some counters, and I asked him how many we should start off with for the problem 7–3, and he didn't know."
"Once we talked through how many he should start with, I asked him how many he should take away, and it still took him multiple tries. Thankfully, he understood that the amount he was left with was the answer to the equation. After a few problems, he got the hang of it, but teaching the concept of subtraction wasn't something I thought I'd be doing in a first-grade classroom. Understanding what an addition/subtraction equation is and what the numbers mean is something kids learn in kindergarten, if not earlier (according to my state's educational standards). As a sub, I am not usually left with lesson plans with material the students haven't been exposed to before, so to have a student be this confused was concerning, to say the least. Kids are usually first exposed to this basic math by their parents, other kids, or even TV long before they start school, so to have a kid that confused was a huge red flag."
5. "I’ve wanted to teach since I was five. I taught for five years and left two months into my sixth year because the parents don’t parent. And the worst part is that it’s only a handful of students that ruin it for everyone. A group of 5–6 kids who are the biggest jerks because their parents cater to their every demand. I had a lapse in judgment and went back this year, and I cannot wait to be done for good come June."
6. "I teach in the UK. I feel like I parent a lot of the children I've taught over the years — some need a lot, some just a little. There was one boy in my class who had a terrible home life. I had already taught his older siblings, but things were worse by the time I taught him. He was always dirty and unkempt. I would bring in shower gel and soap and let him use the staff showers first thing in the morning."
"I would take his uniform home once a week, wash it, and keep a spare one at school for him. He struggled a lot with his behavior, but I was always there with a cuddle after every consequence. I cheered him on at sports day and in the school plays, and I cried on his last day. There have been plenty of others before and since, but he will always have a place in my heart. I've always said it's a good thing that teachers aren't allowed to just take kids home and look after them; otherwise, I'd have a house full of young adults by now!"
7. "I have taught many grades in an elementary setting. I had a boy in my kindergarten class who would bully a little girl who wore a leg brace. Mom and dad were divorced and difficult to get a hold of. When I tried to speak with his grandfather, he just complained about how teachers made too much money and loved meddling in people’s lives."
8. "I work as a teacher assistant and work with students in first through fourth grade. Every day. Every day we parent, whether it is because the child has no stable home life (50% do not), whether it is the fact kids have never been taught mutual respect or manners, whether it is because they are struggling with confidence or acceptance, whether it is because they do not know how to communicate with others because they have not been taught, the list goes on. I am a mother to two of my own, but I have made lasting connections with so many kids over the past few months."
"It is hard to be a good parent, but it seems like half of the people out there can’t be bothered to give their own kids love, guidance, or help emotionally or academically. It’s so sad, but I know when I’m there that I make sure they all know I’m there, and with me and the other teachers at school, they are loved, listened to, and respected. Our kids deserve better. Things like addicted parents, foster care, CPS, and not having basics like clothing or food are an everyday occurrence for so many more kids than people realize. These kids need so much more than just basic education, but they struggle through no fault of their own but their parents."
9. "I teach middle school. This past year, I had to teach kids to say please and thank you, knock on doors, and say good morning. Every day, we deal with kids kicking, punching, and tackling each other. It is constant parenting of kids. They sometimes don't care, and parents at home do not care either."
10. "I used to teach toddlers in early childhood education, and 90% of ECE teaching is really just parenting. There's not much actual teaching going on below a certain age because it's just not as important as basic childcare. Which I expected. What I did not expect, being a fresh-faced college graduate, was that in an ECE classroom of multiple teachers, it is not unusual for children to attach themselves to one over the others, meaning you become the 'default parent' for that particular child."
"It was a weird feeling, as someone who did not have children of my own, to suddenly be the only adult certain children would come to for comfort or assistance or be able to get them to sleep at naptime or even just sit near while they played with a toy. I still have no idea what criteria any of them used; it was just baby logic I will never understand. The kids did this, it should be noted, despite efforts from the teaching team to be egalitarian in their care. Absolutely wild."
11. "How much time you got? We do SO MUCH that traditional teachers did not. Teaching is a whole new ballgame. We handle their mental health challenges, which are more numerous than ever. We make sure they're fed. We provide the supplies they need to learn, as well as clothes and hygiene products."
And finally, here's an educator who wonderfully took it upon themselves to teach their students acceptance:
12. "At the school I work at, we teach them gender and sex education. When we were talking about terms like gay and trans, one student raised their hand and asked, 'What if my parents don’t approve of me being gay?' And I responded, 'The importance of this lesson is that in this building, all of the adults are always going to love you and make sure you’re heard, seen, and protected no matter what.' The greatest part of my job!"
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.