4. "I am a substitute teacher. While some substitutes stay with the same class or school for long periods of time, that's not what I do. I am at a different school in the district every day, and so far I haven't been back to the same school twice. The other day, I had to sit with a first-grader and teach him subtraction. Like, I sat down with him, and I gave him some counters, and I asked him how many we should start off with for the problem 7–3, and he didn't know."

"Once we talked through how many he should start with, I asked him how many he should take away, and it still took him multiple tries. Thankfully, he understood that the amount he was left with was the answer to the equation. After a few problems, he got the hang of it, but teaching the concept of subtraction wasn't something I thought I'd be doing in a first-grade classroom. Understanding what an addition/subtraction equation is and what the numbers mean is something kids learn in kindergarten, if not earlier (according to my state's educational standards). As a sub, I am not usually left with lesson plans with material the students haven't been exposed to before, so to have a student be this confused was concerning, to say the least. Kids are usually first exposed to this basic math by their parents, other kids, or even TV long before they start school, so to have a kid that confused was a huge red flag."

—samanthap37

