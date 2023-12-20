12. "I went on a first date with a guy who suggested we go to a restaurant because he had a coupon and then decided it was too far of a drive, and he didn’t want to spend the gas money (it was, like, a 15-minute drive), so then he flipped through his wallet of coupons and found one for Applebee's for free wings with the purchase of a beer. I'm not a huge fan of wings, but I just thought, 'That’s great; he can get some wings for his meal.'"

"We got there, and he immediately told the waitress he had a coupon, asked for the cheapest beer they had, and ordered his wings. Then the waitress looked at me and asked what I wanted, and before I could speak, he told her I'm having wings with him, and I said, 'Actually, no thanks,' and ordered some food for myself. He got visibly upset and then wouldn’t speak to me and watched basketball on TV for the remainder of the date. Then, when the waitress came and asked if the checks would be together, he hesitated, so I quickly asked for separate checks. Frugality is fine, but this man’s financial situation was equal to my own."



—u/shiroh17