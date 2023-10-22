Ah, the sign. What a great invention. They direct us, inform us, and they'll even light up the night sky. Sometimes...the design process of the sign doesn't go well, and it can produce some pretty comedic and inappropriate content:
1.There's always time for a little "lol."
2.I know the kids at school have a FIELD DAY with this.
3.When your dad buys a sign for his new "Truck Stop" and ends up with a sign that actually belongs in the workroom on RuPaul's Drag Race.
4....are the "disabled elderly pregnant children" in the room with us?
5.The fact that it took me at least five minutes and three separate analyses to even realize what this pet store sign was supposed to say.
6.This is the kind of thing your "silly" boyfriend sends you because he wants to "get it on."
7.Happy 18th Birthday Orgy — I mean Morgyn!
8.Yeah...they really did this one.
9.Small towns are really a force to be reckoned with.
10.Ah, yes, I wouldn't want the dog to attack the people who are eating children in the area!
11.I have several questions for whoever designed that sign on the right to indicate a water fountain.
12.This feels like the kind of nonsense the cast of Jackass would participate in.
13.My biggest fear is that this wasn't an accident.
14.I heard ho made apple butter was the best kind.
15.Let's discuss how next level you have to be to name something "Uranus Fudge Factory."
16.There's just no way.
17.I'm not sure exactly what's going on in that third bathroom, but I can only assume there's not a thing in there that my innocent eyes need to see.