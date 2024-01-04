As a lover of all things spooky, I can only imagine that working during the witching hours can have you hearing all sorts of things going bump in the night.
So, I wanted to ask the overnight workers of the BuzzFeed Community: What's the creepiest thing you've witnessed during your overnight shift?
Maybe you worked the overnight shift cleaning various buildings, churches, and large office spaces. One night, while you were cleaning one of the churches, you heard singing coming from the second floor. Naturally, your first thought was that someone was playing a prank on you. After finding no one around, you were scared half to death by a loud banging coming from a metal door behind you.
Or maybe you're a security guard who works the overnight shift in a multi-level office space. One night, as you were checking over the cameras in a supposedly empty building, you clicked over to a camera in the manager's office to find a face staring directly back at you for just a split second. You still aren't sure if that was your mind playing tricks on you or if you actually saw what you wish you hadn't.
Maybe you're a groundskeeper for a cemetery and work endless graveyard shifts all by yourself. You have plenty of stories lined up of seeing figures walking the closed cemetery grounds at night or hearing people chatter or call out for help when there's no one there.
Whatever your bone-chilling story may be (supernatural or not), I would love to know. Feel free to leave your overnight shift experience in the comments below, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, feel free to fill out this form. The most detailed and creepy responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!