6. "Not seeking out more women for career advice or mentorship. I have had mostly men as bosses and leaders, and early in my career, I considered them to be my mentors and coaches. Some of the guidance they provided was really great, but looking back, most of the advice I ended up taking probably hurt my situation more than it helped."

"I don’t think it was intentional or malicious; I think it was because many men in corporate business have had a different experience simply because they are men. There are different privileges and expectations, and some of their advice just did not work out for me the way it did for them. I have worked to seek out and build relationships with more women leaders, and when I do need advice or mentoring, I ask several people for their advice and make sure I ask a couple of women mentors for their perspective."

—12345678a

