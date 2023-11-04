4. "Recently, we were walking into the store right before a snowstorm, and naturally, there were people hoarding cases of water into their cars like it was about to be the apocalypse. My son (eight years old and loves math) looked at them as we were walking by and was LOUDLY asking why they needed so much water."

"I laughed it off, but this kid did the math of how many bottles were in each pack and how many cases they loaded into their car and was like, 'What are they going to do with 210 bottles of water at one time? They really couldn’t leave any for other people.' He’s not wrong, but shut up!"



—u/OneAcanthocephala999