6. "We had just had our second child and were preparing to move to a different state. It was a lot going on all at once. My husband at the time attended a going-away party with his work friends, which I could not attend because I had just had a child. When I took his clothes out of the hamper the following day, they reeked of perfume. I stupidly thought he had just hugged a lot of nice-smelling people at his party. Fast forward a month, and we're living in a new state, in a hotel, while our house is being completed."

"We had a three-year-old and a three-month-old, and it was not easy to be stuck in a hotel room, so I took the kids to visit my parents, and that way, my husband could focus on his new job. While the kids and I were gone, a woman he had worked with at his previous job came to visit him. She flew to visit him from the state we had just left. I received a phone call from my husband telling me I should probably not return and just continue to live with my parents. He had started an affair, probably before we moved, and was planning to be with the new woman. All my furniture and belongings were in storage at the new location. I had just given birth to our second child, so I wanted to save my marriage. I went back, I tried hard, he continued his affair, and I finally took the kids and started over. It was the best decision I ever made to leave someone who had so little regard for two innocent, sweet little boys."

—Anonymous

