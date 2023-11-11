14. "Learning what moderation (specifically with alcohol) was. I was a server while in college, and what did we do after work? Drink. I have a family history of alcoholism on both sides. They said I would NEVER be like them, but then I became like them. I finally had enough, and I’m almost 2.5 years sober with no regrets and no desire to drink."

"It was a coping mechanism for FOMO in college, then my depression in my 20s. It spirals so quickly, especially around other heavy drinkers. I wish I had instilled moderation, sticking with one or two drinks and letting go of the 'missing out' feelings. Now I can’t even remember what I was so worried I’d miss."



—Anonymous