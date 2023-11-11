Skip To Content
    Adults 40+ Are Discussing The Life-Changing Habits They Regret Not Starting In Their 20s, And We Should All Be Paying Very Close Attention

    "I wish I had instilled moderation, sticking with one or two drinks and letting go of the 'missing out' feelings."

    Looking back on life, it's hard not to think back on those moments you know you could have changed your habits for the better. Since going back isn't an option, we can only think forward on how to start those changes now.

    Fox / Via giphy.com

    So, as we all continue to grow older, I asked the older adults of the BuzzFeed Community, "What’s a habit you wish you had instilled in yourself at a younger age, and how do you think it may have impacted you?" And the answers were all life gems:

    1. "Start flossing and go to the dentist regularly. I skipped the dentist for several years because I was busy with work and never flossed. It has cost me thousands of dollars over the years with deep cleanings and crowns to undo the damage."

    a brown haired man at the dentist while someone uses a uv light in his mouth
    Iuliia Burmistrova / Getty Images

    popculturemama

    2. "Saving 10% of my monthly income into a high-interest and difficult-to-withdraw account."

    —Anonymous

    3. "Better study habits. I graduated from college 37 years ago; better study habits would have served me well professionally. For work, I read a lot of technical and legal information. Had I applied good study habits, like highlighting, taking specific notes, and re-reading certain important information, I would have made fewer mistakes and made myself more valuable. That would have led to faster promotions and more interesting work."

    a group of students studying
    Burak SÃÂ¼r / Getty Images

    markh63

    4. "Save your money; don't spend it on frivolous shit that you don't need."

    mzzbunee

    5. "I wish I had learned that exercise doesn't have to mean doing activities you hate. I was a chunky kid, completely uncoordinated, terrible at sports, and bullied relentlessly, so gym class was a nightmare. Once I finished my last required gym class in 10th grade, I completely avoided anything that seemed like formal exercise."

    Two women looking over a beautiful mountain and trees on a hike
    Janice Chen / Getty Images

    "I didn't realize until my early 40s that movements like weight lifting, dance classes, hiking, etc. can be really enjoyable and make you feel great physically and mentally. By that time, though, I had bad hips and knees and was unable to do some of the things that really interested me. At 53, my health is good, but I think it could be better if I had learned early on that keeping fit can be fun."

    absepa

    6. "I didn't start religiously wearing sunscreen on my face till my late 30s, even after my brother got melanoma. So stupid. Use sunscreen, seriously."

    —Anonymous

    7. "One thing I did develop was keeping a written calendar. I write everything to do on any day of the week on that day. I see many of my patients struggle with schedules. Especially if they have dementia or forgetfulness. Those who have this habit are often still able to function as far as date and time."

    Someone updating a written calendar
    Tippapatt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    luneursa1

    8. "Don't chase relationships with people just because they're semi-attractive. I wasted a ton of money and suffered unnecessary heartache chasing after women just because I wanted someone by my side. I'd love to tell 20-year-old me to focus on personal money and stability before trying to move on to serious dating."

    thesettledpirate

    9. "Skin care! So many adults encouraged me to use SPF, to take my makeup off every night, and to moisturize. I ignored ALL of the advice out of laziness and a feeling of impunity! I'd give anything for a time machine to undo the damage my skin has endured."

    A woman doing her skincare routine
    Kemal Yildirim / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    10. "Getting off of social media. Seeing everyone's personal business, wacko beliefs, and 'perfect lives' on the daily made me feel terrible about myself all the time, just so the same sites could make money selling me the 'cure.'"

    "I could tell myself and others that I was there just for the memes, but the gross would seep in no matter what. Sometimes I feel a little out of touch, but I also feel like I'm less angry and depressed, and even a small percentage of that off of me is worth it."

    monkeybuttmom

    11. "Not spending money just because I had it. 'I get paid again on Friday so I can spend this last $20' was a self-sabotaging mindset. Adhering to a budget (including an amount for discretionary spending) would have left me so much better able to handle life’s emergencies and prepare for retirement in the long run."

    A man setting money aside in a jar
    Anastasiia Yanishevska / Getty Images

    "I’m in my 50s now, and the amount of money I wasted on things that didn’t have a lasting positive impact is staggering. If I could go back and change only one thing, that would be it."

    debrastarrm

    12. "There are probably several, but I would have to put 'discipline' at the top. The discipline to get a job or task done, to see it through, whether it be studying at school, doing homework, pursuing the things that will make you more qualified to move up in the company, etc."

    —Anonymous

    13. "I wish that I had learned a skill, any skill. I can’t sing or play any musical instruments; I don’t know a trade; I can’t play any sports particularly well; and I can't knit a sweater. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not completely useless. I am gainfully employed, I’m a better than average cook, and I can do basic plumbing or electrical work if I YouTube it."

    A man fixing a wall
    Natakor / Getty Images

    "I also taught myself how to speak pretty decent Portuguese and Spanish. But I really envy people who can play a musical instrument or build an entire house from the bottom up. I wish that when I was younger, I had zeroed in on a skill that would either make me money or at least impress my friends. I never did."

    jmacxjr

    14. "Learning what moderation (specifically with alcohol) was. I was a server while in college, and what did we do after work? Drink. I have a family history of alcoholism on both sides. They said I would NEVER be like them, but then I became like them. I finally had enough, and I’m almost 2.5 years sober with no regrets and no desire to drink."

    "It was a coping mechanism for FOMO in college, then my depression in my 20s. It spirals so quickly, especially around other heavy drinkers. I wish I had instilled moderation, sticking with one or two drinks and letting go of the 'missing out' feelings. Now I can’t even remember what I was so worried I’d miss."

    —Anonymous

    15. "Avoiding the gossip. Luckily, I caught on early, but some people get stuck in the gossip (whether at work, family, friends, in-laws, etc.), and it causes significant problems."

    a group of women sitting around a table outdoors and sipping out of mugs
    Daniromphoto / Getty Images

    "If someone is talking shit about someone, either find a way to exit the conversation or just listen. Don’t give input other than something neutral; counter it with positivity and keep it to your dang self. 'If they gossip to you...' you know the rest."

    karaw98

    And finally, this person shared a very important lesson on pride and how vital it can be to build up the habit of simply asking for help:

    16. "In addition to the usual habits that we know we should establish in our younger years (good oral hygiene, wearing sunscreen, investing even a small part of our income, etc.), I wish I would have gotten into the habit of asking others to share their knowledge and expertise with me. As a young adult, I was prideful and didn’t want to be viewed as a neophyte."

    a woman looking somberly at her laptop
    Yauhen Akulich / Getty Images

    "But of course, none of us is born knowing how to do most things, or possessing the sort of information that is useful in life. In hindsight I realize it would have been far better to face some initial embarrassment at admitting to not knowing something, and enduring the momentary struggle of learning — be it a skill, a language, a recipe, a method — than to never ask to be taught and then trying to figure it out in middle age. I could have had decades to develop and hone various skills instead of trying to play catch-up now. It’s wonderful that we have YouTube and endless online sources for learning, but those can’t quite replace having another human being in your presence teach you a skill and correct and encourage you. So to those who are young now, I highly recommend that if you have someone in your life from whom you can learn, ask them to teach you!"


    —Anonymous

    Do you want to share the habit you wish you had started earlier in life? Let me know your story in the comments!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. 