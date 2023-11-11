Looking back on life, it's hard not to think back on those moments you know you could have changed your habits for the better. Since going back isn't an option, we can only think forward on how to start those changes now.
So, as we all continue to grow older, I asked the older adults of the BuzzFeed Community, "What’s a habit you wish you had instilled in yourself at a younger age, and how do you think it may have impacted you?" And the answers were all life gems:
1. "Start flossing and go to the dentist regularly. I skipped the dentist for several years because I was busy with work and never flossed. It has cost me thousands of dollars over the years with deep cleanings and crowns to undo the damage."
2. "Saving 10% of my monthly income into a high-interest and difficult-to-withdraw account."
—Anonymous
3. "Better study habits. I graduated from college 37 years ago; better study habits would have served me well professionally. For work, I read a lot of technical and legal information. Had I applied good study habits, like highlighting, taking specific notes, and re-reading certain important information, I would have made fewer mistakes and made myself more valuable. That would have led to faster promotions and more interesting work."
5. "I wish I had learned that exercise doesn't have to mean doing activities you hate. I was a chunky kid, completely uncoordinated, terrible at sports, and bullied relentlessly, so gym class was a nightmare. Once I finished my last required gym class in 10th grade, I completely avoided anything that seemed like formal exercise."
6. "I didn't start religiously wearing sunscreen on my face till my late 30s, even after my brother got melanoma. So stupid. Use sunscreen, seriously."
—Anonymous
7. "One thing I did develop was keeping a written calendar. I write everything to do on any day of the week on that day. I see many of my patients struggle with schedules. Especially if they have dementia or forgetfulness. Those who have this habit are often still able to function as far as date and time."
8. "Don't chase relationships with people just because they're semi-attractive. I wasted a ton of money and suffered unnecessary heartache chasing after women just because I wanted someone by my side. I'd love to tell 20-year-old me to focus on personal money and stability before trying to move on to serious dating."
9. "Skin care! So many adults encouraged me to use SPF, to take my makeup off every night, and to moisturize. I ignored ALL of the advice out of laziness and a feeling of impunity! I'd give anything for a time machine to undo the damage my skin has endured."
10. "Getting off of social media. Seeing everyone's personal business, wacko beliefs, and 'perfect lives' on the daily made me feel terrible about myself all the time, just so the same sites could make money selling me the 'cure.'"
"I could tell myself and others that I was there just for the memes, but the gross would seep in no matter what. Sometimes I feel a little out of touch, but I also feel like I'm less angry and depressed, and even a small percentage of that off of me is worth it."
11. "Not spending money just because I had it. 'I get paid again on Friday so I can spend this last $20' was a self-sabotaging mindset. Adhering to a budget (including an amount for discretionary spending) would have left me so much better able to handle life’s emergencies and prepare for retirement in the long run."
12. "There are probably several, but I would have to put 'discipline' at the top. The discipline to get a job or task done, to see it through, whether it be studying at school, doing homework, pursuing the things that will make you more qualified to move up in the company, etc."
—Anonymous
13. "I wish that I had learned a skill, any skill. I can’t sing or play any musical instruments; I don’t know a trade; I can’t play any sports particularly well; and I can't knit a sweater. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not completely useless. I am gainfully employed, I’m a better than average cook, and I can do basic plumbing or electrical work if I YouTube it."
14. "Learning what moderation (specifically with alcohol) was. I was a server while in college, and what did we do after work? Drink. I have a family history of alcoholism on both sides. They said I would NEVER be like them, but then I became like them. I finally had enough, and I’m almost 2.5 years sober with no regrets and no desire to drink."
"It was a coping mechanism for FOMO in college, then my depression in my 20s. It spirals so quickly, especially around other heavy drinkers. I wish I had instilled moderation, sticking with one or two drinks and letting go of the 'missing out' feelings. Now I can’t even remember what I was so worried I’d miss."
—Anonymous
15. "Avoiding the gossip. Luckily, I caught on early, but some people get stuck in the gossip (whether at work, family, friends, in-laws, etc.), and it causes significant problems."
And finally, this person shared a very important lesson on pride and how vital it can be to build up the habit of simply asking for help:
16. "In addition to the usual habits that we know we should establish in our younger years (good oral hygiene, wearing sunscreen, investing even a small part of our income, etc.), I wish I would have gotten into the habit of asking others to share their knowledge and expertise with me. As a young adult, I was prideful and didn’t want to be viewed as a neophyte."
Do you want to share the habit you wish you had started earlier in life? Let me know your story in the comments!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.