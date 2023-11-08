10. "I always thought Americans were a bit ignorant about the UK (where I’m from), thinking we all knew each other because we’re such a small island. Years ago, I was studying in Spain and met an American called Chase — a lovely guy who seemed a bit dumb and totally played into my stereotypical view of Americans."

"Anyway, I told him I was from the UK, and he said, 'Oh, do you know my friend James?’ So I rolled my eyes and started explaining that the UK wasn’t that small, etc. Well, after a few more back and forths, it turned out that I DID know James! He was in my class at school and dating my best friend!"

—kristenmckeown

