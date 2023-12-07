At some point in our lives, we'll all encounter an item that's been designed, approved, mass-created, and distributed to every corner of the Earth that's just totally unhinged. So here are a bunch of T-shirts that fit the bill:
1.I'm actually not too sure that I want to do anything with a man named *checks notes* St. Dick.
2.My brain just had to do a hard reset to understand this.
3.The kid's section is looking a little different than it used to back in my day.
4.... They knew EXACTLY what they were doing.
5.Msaeachubaets sounds like something my Sims would say.
6.Not sure that's quite the message the swim team wants to give off.
7.Thank you for letting us know!
8."I love Chocolate and my son, Chocolate."
9.The kid's section strikes again.
10.Marrying a bull rider and marrying a butt rider are two very different things.
11.When you're still in your defiance stage.
12.Ah, yes, because every safe youth starts out running through the streets toward an unmarked and mysterious dome.
13.They said, "Close enough."
14.Don't be happy, worry: a memoir...
15.Do you like left Mars or right Mars more?
16.No shirts ever went harder than the anti-drug shirts they used to pass out in middle school after D.A.R.E classes. "Don't METH with us!" Classic.