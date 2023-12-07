Skip To Content
    17 Photos Of T-Shirt Designs That Are So Hilariously Questionable They're Actually The Hottest Item On The Market

    Graphic tees are like a window into the soul.

    Conshea Brown
    by Conshea Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    At some point in our lives, we'll all encounter an item that's been designed, approved, mass-created, and distributed to every corner of the Earth that's just totally unhinged. So here are a bunch of T-shirts that fit the bill:

    1. I'm actually not too sure that I want to do anything with a man named *checks notes* St. Dick.

    a shirt that says, &quot;click click click, with ol&#x27; St Nick&quot; but the &quot;N&quot; looks like a &quot;D&quot;
    u/GreenBreastedMango / Via reddit.com

    2. My brain just had to do a hard reset to understand this.

    &quot;It&#x27;s the will to prepare to win that matters&quot; written on the back of someone&#x27;s T-shirt
    u/Insomnicwriter / Via reddit.com

    3. The kid's section is looking a little different than it used to back in my day.

    a kids shirt that says &quot;beer, cigarettes, candy, soda&quot;
    u/DoubleSonicBoom / Via reddit.com

    4. ... They knew EXACTLY what they were doing.

    a shirt that says &quot;jazz addicts&quot; but it looks like &quot;jizz addicts&quot;
    u/babydoll_bd / Via reddit.com

    5. Msaeachubaets sounds like something my Sims would say.

    a shirt that says &quot;Boston, Msaeachubaets&quot;
    u/dontflyaway / Via reddit.com

    6. Not sure that's quite the message the swim team wants to give off.

    a shirt that says &quot;chlorine the breakfast of champions&quot;
    u/JuuzouSuzuyaTG / Via reddit.com

    7. Thank you for letting us know!

    a shirt that says &quot; I love CnT&quot;
    u/mr-buttersworth / Via reddit.com

    8. "I love Chocolate and my son, Chocolate."

    a shirt that says &quot;i love and my son&quot; with a chocolate bar next to the words
    u/vinciblanco / Via reddit.com

    9. The kid's section strikes again.

    a toddlers shirt that says &quot;loud like a lion, strong like a tiger, high like a giraffe&quot;
    u/angelalacla / Via reddit.com

    10. Marrying a bull rider and marrying a butt rider are two very different things.

    A shirt that says, &quot;Life&#x27;s Short Marry a Butt Rider&quot;
    u/seanie_rocks / Via reddit.com

    11. When you're still in your defiance stage.

    a jersey shirt that says &quot;Thirteen&quot; with the number &quot;12&quot; underneath
    u/aleqxander / Via reddit.com

    12. Ah, yes, because every safe youth starts out running through the streets toward an unmarked and mysterious dome.

    A shirt that says &quot;safe youth campaign&quot;
    u/CorrectsTitles / Via reddit.com

    13. They said, "Close enough."

    An Avengers T-shirt that features an Avatar, Batman, and Spider-Man
    u/beejumm / Via reddit.com

    14. Don't be happy, worry: a memoir...

    &quot;Don&#x27;t be happy worry,&quot; on a shirt
    u/Assinthesweat / Via reddit.com

    15. Do you like left Mars or right Mars more?

    Two Mars planets on a shirt of the solar system
    u/meggrace92 / Via reddit.com

    16. No shirts ever went harder than the anti-drug shirts they used to pass out in middle school after D.A.R.E classes. "Don't METH with us!" Classic.

    &quot;Don&#x27;t meth with us!&quot;
    u/OutlinedRed / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, I-

    A shirt that has Africa on it, but says &quot;Asia&quot;
    u/robburb29 / Via reddit.com

