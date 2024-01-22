Skip To Content
    15 Famous Women Who Have Found Happiness (Or Not) With Partners 15+ Years Their Junior

    Cher on her 40-year age gap relationship: "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous... But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

    Conshea Brown
    by Conshea Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, the topic of age differences in relationships has been a huge conversation. From Leo DiCaprio to Al Pacino, people are definitely not letting up.

    So, let's change up the discussion a bit and talk about some famous women who have dated someone 15+ years younger than them:

    1. Cher and A.E. Edwards — 40-Year Age Gap

    Cher and A.E. Edwards
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    People went absolutely wild when they first saw the pictures of Cher on music executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards's arm back in November 2022. Some people were gagged because they knew him for his work in rap music and sharing a son, Slash Electric, with model Amber Rose. However, the initial shock of the 40-year age difference (they're currently 37 and 77 years old) was more than likely what did it for most people.

    The pair met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022; they weren't photographed together, but Cher was photographed with his friend and colleague, Tyga. By November, Cher was confirming their relationship on social media, and by December, she had this to say on The Kelly Clarkson Show: "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous... But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

    2. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling — 16-Year Age Gap

    Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Sygma via Getty Images

    While this pair never "officially" confirmed their relationship back then, no one was really fooled when they were canoodling on every red carpet for nearly two years. A then-37-year-old Sandra Bullock and a then-21-year-old Ryan Gosling met on the set of Murder by Numbers in 2001, and they quickly bonded and began dating. It was evident (even though they never said it) when the two couldn't stop holding each other at the premiere of Murder by Numbers at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2002.

    Sandra ended up doing an interview with Cosmopolitan in February 2003, where she finally made a couple of hints at their relationship. She was asked if she was friends with Ryan Gosling and responded, "Let me see if I can answer that politically and correctly. We're friends." When asked if they were "just friends," she cheekily responded, "If you were to add the word just, it would probably be a bit of a lie. So I'd say we're friends." That same year, the pair ended up breaking up. However, in 2011, Ryan spoke about what ended their relationship when he spoke to the Times: "When both people are in show business, it's too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow." He did also say — and granted, this was way before he met his current wife Eva Mendes — that Sandra (and his ex-girlfriend Rachel McAdams) were two of the "greatest girlfriends of all time."

    3. Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina — 21-Year Age Gap

    August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

    The entanglement heard around the world. Back in June 2020, when August was doing an exclusive interview with Angela Yee, he told the whole world he had a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, whom he met through her son Jaden back in 2015 when he was 22 and she was 43. He told Angela Yee this about their relationship: "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her." He eventually ended up releasing a song titled..."Entanglements."

    By July 2020, Jada had taken the discussion to her show Red Table Talk and sat down with her husband Will Smith to discuss the relationship. Jada and August became very, very good friends after meeting through Jaden. She found that he needed help and resources to take care of his deteriorating mental state, and she was going to do that. At the time, she and Will were right on the verge of separation.

    4. Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse — 20-Year Age Gap

    Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse
    Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

    Kylie and Josh met on the set of Josh's TV show Galavant in 2015, and Kylie was making a guest appearance. They began dating in September 2015, and by February 2016, the pair were engaged at 47 and 28 years old. Kylie appeared on an Australian TV program called Sunrise in November 2015 and had this to say about Josh: “I never have a Mr. Minogue; that is the beginning and the end. I look at my man, and with Joshua, I’d be Mrs. Sasse; he’s not a Mr. Minogue at all."

    By February 2017, the singer and actor had broken off their engagement, which Kylie let us know via her Instagram, where she addressed appreciating the love and support from her #lovers and saying that she and Josh "wish only the best for each other as they venture toward new horizons."

    5. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble — 25-Year Age Gap

    Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Kris (68) and Corey (43) have been dating since 2014 (which is wild to think about; time is NOT real). They originally met in August 2014, when they were both in Ibiza celebrating designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday. At the time, Kris was in the middle of divorce proceedings with then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, and Corey was still serving as Justin Bieber's tour manager. However, not too long after, in October 2014, Corey and Kris were spotted for the first time out on a dinner date.

    By November, Kris and Corey were taking a little (and private) trip to Mexico to celebrate her birthday. When they arrived back at LAX, there were plenty of photos and reports that showcased a lot of PDA between the two as they unloaded their luggage. In March 2015, Corey made his first appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which obviously solidified for everyone that this was serious. During the episode, Kim also outed her mom by letting us know that Kris and Corey have a very active and loud sex life. 

    6. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres — 15-Year Age Gap

    Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
    Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images for RH

    Ellen and Portia met in 2001, when Portia was 28 and Ellen was 43, at a Rock the Vote concert. At the time, Portia hadn't publicly come out as a lesbian, but she told People this about seeing Ellen for the first time: "I remember thinking that she was the coolest, most fascinating, beautiful, and funniest person I'd ever met." They briefly interacted at the concert and spent the next several years interacting, but it didn't turn into anything for some time. While Portia knew she had an instant attraction to Ellen, she told Oprah in 2009 that she was afraid that dating "the most famous lesbian in the world" could have been the end of her career.

    They started dating in 2004, and it wasn't until January 2005 that Portia and Ellen would make their debut at a Golden Globes afterparty. When they were photographed together, Ellen admitted that she realized that's when everyone knew they were together. The couple got engaged in May of 2008, got married in August, and have been together ever since.

    7. Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart — 18-Year Age Gap

    Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    This dancing pair started dating when J.Lo was 42 and Casper was 24. Their relationship started as a professional one since he served as her backup dancer on tour and in music videos. Casper told Wake Up America, “Neither of us thought it would be more than a fun time, and suddenly, we were spending time together; we enjoyed each other’s company; there was chemistry.”

    For Jennifer, it was something much deeper than that. She credits Casper for helping her through her tough divorce from singer Marc Anthony. She told People, "I just got out of a big, heavy, devastating thing, and he's helped me heal. He's been there for me." The pair had a five-year on-again, off-again relationship, briefly splitting in 2014 and then officially breaking up for good in 2016.

    8. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher — 15-Year Age Gap

    Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
    Jim Spellman / WireImage

    These two met when she was 40 and he was 25. They met for the first time in May 2003, when they were both out at a casual dinner with friends, and became romantically involved not too long afterwards. The pair made their red carpet debut in June of that same year at the premiere of Demi's movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. Their ages were the main topic of public conversation when it came to their relationship, and in March 2005, when Ashton hosted Saturday Night Live, they took the time to make sure they added in a joke about their 15-year age difference that included a cameo from Demi.

    On Sept. 24, 2005, the couple was married in their Beverly Hills home in front of 100 guests. Five years later, in September 2010, rumors began circulating of Ashton's infidelity; however, the pair remained a united front as their fifth wedding anniversary approached. The following September, they were spending their sixth wedding anniversary apart, and when November 2011 rolled around just two months later, they announced their split.

    9. Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy — 15-Year Age Gap

    Reza Jarrahy and Geena Davis
    Amy Graves / WireImage

    Reza (an Iranian American craniofacial surgeon) was 27 when then-42-year-old Geena Davis met him at a party during the tail end of the 1990s. Their age difference was definitely something Geena considered. She told Good Housekeeping in 2006, "A relationship with him seemed a little far-fetched. I remember thinking, this guy is cute — and ridiculously young." The couple wed in what would be Geena's fourth marriage in 2001. They share three children together and were married for nearly 17 years.

    Reza filed for divorce in May 2018. According to court documents that were obtained by People, Reza said that irreconcilable differences were the reason for their filing and that Nov. 15, 2017 was the date of their separation. Shortly after, Geena Davis filed court documents that claimed the two were never actually married, as they never obtained a marriage license or paid the license fees, even though they had a "wedding-like" ceremony in 2001 in the Hamptons.

    10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz — 16-Year Age Gap

    Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Heidi (50) and Tom (33) (who's the decades-long guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel) first sparked dating rumors back in March 2018 when they were spotted on the set of America's Got Talent sharing kisses. By May 2018, they had made their relationship red carpet official by appearing together at the Cannes amfAR Gala. On the carpet, they were photographed wrapped in each other's arms and reportedly were not afraid of a bit of PDA. Heidi did not have it to do with the age comments, though; she told InStyle, "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face, and I have to give an answer for it."

    In October 2018, the pair hilariously dressed up as Shrek and Fiona for Halloween, and it seemed like Heidi found someone who was down with her costume shenanigans. On Dec. 24, 2018, Tom popped the question, and the two became engaged. They spent all of 2019 vacationing and traveling together, oh, and secretly getting married. It turns out, the couple actually secretly wed in February 2019, just two months after the engagement! They've been together since.

    11. Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp — 18-Year Age Gap

    Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting

    The award-winning actor and German artist met back in 2004 when she was playing the white witch and he was playing a centaur in The Chronicles of Narnia. She was 44, and he was 26, and the reserved pair met at a party during the filming of the movie and began dating not too long after. By early 2005, he was living in Tilda's home with her in Nairn. They've since shared the screen numerous times over the years, and he's done his fair share of paintings of her. The pair are still together, and still just as private as they were in the early 2000s.

    12. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor — 32-Year Age Gap

    Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

    Sarah and Holland actually met way back in 2005. They were both in attendance at the same dinner party, but Sarah was dating actress Cherry Jones, and Holland was also in a relationship. However, Sarah did recall their meeting to the New York Times by saying that Holland was "the most exquisitely beautiful woman." It wasn't until a decade later, though, that the two were finally able to reconnect. During a 2019 appearance of Watch What Happens Live, Sarah tried to explain to host Andy Cohen how the two came to be, but guest Billy Eichner beat her to it by guessing that Holland Taylor had slid into her Twitter DMs in 2015.

    In November 2015, Holland posted a photo of Sarah at a fitting on Twitter that sparked dating rumors, and about a week later, she told radio station WNYC that she was dating a woman much younger than her. They made their first public appearance together in December 2015 and continued to attend endless events, award shows, and public outings together. Just as recently as Jan. 14, 2024, Sarah took to Instagram to share a tribute to her longtime partner on her 81st birthday.

    13. Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler — 25-Year Age Gap

    Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler
    Antony Jones / Getty Images

    Vivienne and Andreas met when she was a visiting professor at the Vienna Academy of Applied Arts and he was a student. It was just shortly before she was appointed Professor of Fashion at the Vienna school. Fittingly, Vivienne introduced wedding gowns into her fashion collection in 1992. By 1993, at 51 and 25, Vivienne and Andreas were married.

    He ended up being her longtime fashion collaborator and had even been designing Vivienne's collections in the years leading up to her passing. The pair were together for 30 years, until Vivienne passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 81. Months after her death, Andreas designed a spring/summer 2024 collection that was completely inspired by Vivienne's personal wardrobe. 

    14. Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson — 23-Year Age Gap

    Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
    Rich Fury / Getty Images

    Back in 2008, when Aaron was 18 and the object of my 11-year-old affection after seeing him in one of Teen Nick's greatest moments, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, he met a 41-year-old Sam. They first met when he was interested in auditioning to play a young John Lennon in Sam's directorial debut, Nowhere Boy. Due to his conflicting schedule with Kick-Ass, it took some work to get his audition in the door, but once Sam saw it, she said, "I knew instantly — I could see how much research he'd done already just by the way he was standing and the few words he said."

    Sam noted in a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar that it was clear to everyone on set that the two were an item despite them "remaining professional." As soon as they wrapped the film, Aaron proposed in 2009. The pair had never even been on a date or kissed, but he told her he was going to marry her the second they finished filming. By 2010, the pair were expecting their first baby together, and in 2012, they welcomed their second. Sam and Aaron officially married in the summer of 2012.

    15. Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams — 36-Year Age Gap

    Ahlamalik Williams and Madonna
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka

    Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams first met when he auditioned as a backup dancer for her Rebel Heart tour in 2015 and continued to serve as her backup dancer for later tours. In June 2019, rumors were starting to float around that Madonna was dating the dancer and choreographer (who also happened to be 36 years younger than her) when she posted a since-deleted Instagram video of the two of them dancing.

    Throughout the couple's three years of dating, they spent multiple Thanksgivings together, Christmas with her kids, multiple birthdays, and what seems like a lot of other special events that she wasn't afraid to share on social media. In April 2022, the couple split, and according to an insider from the Sun, it was an amicable breakup that had been brewing for a few months.

    Any other famous couples I've missed? Let me know in the comments!