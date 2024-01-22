Recently, the topic of age differences in relationships has been a huge conversation. From Leo DiCaprio to Al Pacino, people are definitely not letting up.
So, let's change up the discussion a bit and talk about some famous women who have dated someone 15+ years younger than them:
1.
Cher and A.E. Edwards — 40-Year Age Gap
2.
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling — 16-Year Age Gap
3.
Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina — 21-Year Age Gap
4.
Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse — 20-Year Age Gap
5.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble — 25-Year Age Gap
6.
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres — 15-Year Age Gap
7.
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart — 18-Year Age Gap
8.
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher — 15-Year Age Gap
9.
Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy — 15-Year Age Gap
10.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz — 16-Year Age Gap
11.
Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp — 18-Year Age Gap
12.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor — 32-Year Age Gap
13.
Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler — 25-Year Age Gap
14.
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson — 23-Year Age Gap
15.
Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams — 36-Year Age Gap
Any other famous couples I've missed? Let me know in the comments!