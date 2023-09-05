14. "I studied abroad for two semesters at the University of Guadalajara in the late 1990s. They had a great bus system, which I learned quickly. I was able to get anywhere at any time in the city and its outskirts. If I missed a bus, I knew another one would be coming in five to ten minutes."

"I didn't realize how stress-free it was not having to drive until I came back to Colorado. I did not want to deal with the stress of traffic jams. Busses run about once per hour, maybe every 45 minutes. So if you miss it, you are screwed. I had to drive to the bus stop to even take the bus. Over 20 years later, we have a lightrail, but that works only if you live downtown. Otherwise, you have to drive to the light rail to take it to where you need to go."

—Anonymous

