Lately, we've been seeing many people speak out about their cosmetic procedures. Famous men have become more open about the work they've gotten done, and many famous women continue to speak out about reversing, stopping, and taking out their cosmetic enhancements.
While I want to reiterate that there's nothing wrong with deciding to have work done, sometimes people make mistakes. So, I want to ask the members of the BuzzFeed Community, if you've ever had a cosmetic procedure and regretted it, what was your experience like, and how did it go wrong?
Maybe you had to get surgery to fix your deviated septum, and while you were in there, you opted for them to improve not only your breathing but also the appearance of your nose after feeling sad for some time with how it looked. When it was all said and done, you realized your biggest regret was the surgeon you chose. While your breathing may have improved, your optional nose job turned into a collapsed nostril.
Or maybe you've had a standing appointment for your filler and botox for years, but ever since you’ve seen more and more beautiful and older women become extremely proud about their aging, you’ve realized that you personally regret not allowing yourself to age as you naturally are.
Maybe it’s as simple as this: after years of hating your small boobs, you decided that you wanted to get breast implants. So, you consulted with your doctor, found the best surgeon you could, and had a phenomenal outcome with your surgery. But, once the swelling and the excitement went down and you took a good look at yourself, you realized that you actually liked how you looked before much more.
Whatever your cosmetic procedure regrets may be, I would love to know your story.