If You've Ever Dated A Coworker Or Boss, I Want To Know How It Went

While it's no secret that having workplace relationships is definitely a topic that can hold many feelings and opinions, sometimes finding love in the place where you spend the majority of your time is inevitable.
So, I wanted to ask the people of the BuzzFeed Community: If you've ever dated your coworker or boss, how did it go?
Maybe you were a surgical intern and walked in on your first day at the hospital only to realize that your one-night stand from the night before was actually one of your direct superiors. While other interns and even other higher-ups berated you about "getting away with things you shouldn't" and "having special privileges because you're sleeping with your boss," the love you have with them is epic. You eventually learned how to let your work speak for itself and shut down any and all inclinations that you reached your position because of your personal life.
Or maybe you and your significant other both worked at the same advertising office, in the exact same department, and in line for the exact same promotions. While it worked out for the first few months, the competitiveness at work deeply affected how you both connected in your personal relationship. The relationship ended up going completely downhill, resulting in a very awkward office setting until you were able to find a new job and move on.
Maybe you and your boss had eyes for each other from the moment you started your first day. While it was obvious that people had things to say and you tried to keep your relationship on the DL as much as possible, you still ended up marrying him and have happily been together ever since.
Whatever your story may be, I would love to know. Feel free to share your experience in the comments, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!