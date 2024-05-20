If You've Ever Dated A Coworker Or Boss, I Want To Know How It Went

Maybe you were a surgical intern and walked in on your first day at the hospital only to realize that your one-night stand from the night before was actually one of your direct superiors. While other interns and even other higher-ups berated you about "getting away with things you shouldn't" and "having special privileges because you're sleeping with your boss," the love you have with them is epic. You eventually learned how to let your work speak for itself and shut down any and all inclinations that you reached your position because of your personal life.