6. "I got top surgery because I'm female-to-male. I was on the waiting list for a good surgeon, but it was a two-year wait, and the gender dysphoria was getting worse, so I found another surgeon with a shorter wait time. That was a mistake. I was almost eligible for keyhole incisions (tiny incisions around the nipple) instead of a double-incision (large scars down the center of the chest underneath the pectoral ridge), and I really didn't want giant scars.

"For me to get the keyhole incisions and pick up the extra skin, my surgeon suggested pectoral implants. Huge mistake number two. He made very different incisions than we discussed, so I still ended up with huge scars and now implants, which frequently hurt, look terrible, AND don't even help with the loose skin. I got the worst of every option. Plus, I need to have the implants removed now by better surgeons, leading to, you guessed it, more scars. I'm pursuing legal action for medical assault, which is not what my post-op recovery needed. Get a good surgeon, especially if you're pursuing gender-affirming care. I don't regret getting top surgery, but I definitely regret getting it the fast way."

—Anonymous