Celebrity·Posted 12 hours agoHere’s How The Kardashians Look In The New Season Of Their Show Compared To Season 1Anyone else feeling very, very old?by Conshea BrownBuzzFeed ContributorLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail The Kardashian/Jenner family has spent the last 17 years bringing us into their homes and sharing the most intimate parts of their lives with us. Jeff Vespa / WireImage So, in light of the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, let's check out their transformations from Season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to the latest season of their new show: Here's Kris Jenner in Season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK): Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Kris in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's Kourtney Kardashian Barker in Season 1 of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Kourtney in Season 5 of The Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's Kim Kardashian in Season 1 of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Kim in the new season of The Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's Khloé Kardashian in Season 1 of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Khloé in the season premiere of The Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's little Kendall Jenner back in 2007 in Season 1 of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Kendall now: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's an even littler Kylie Jenner during Season 1 of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Kylie in the new season premiere: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's Scott Disick back in 2007 during Season 1 of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's a look at Lord Disick in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's close family friend and Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq back in 2008 on Season 2 of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Malika holding Khloé's son, Tatum, in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Productions There are a couple of familiar faces we have yet to see, so let's give an honorary mention and a "then and now" look at some other Kardashian/Jenner close friends and family: Here's Rob Kardashian on the first episode of KUWTK back in 2007: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Rob posing with his sister Khloé on Instagram in 2023: View this photo on Instagram @robkardashianofficial / Via instagram.com Here's Kris's mom, Mary Jo (MJ) Campbell, back in 2007: Bunim-Murray Prodyctions And here's MJ during Season 2 of The Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Productions Here's Caitlyn Jenner back in 2007 during the first season of KUWTK: Bunim-Murray Productions And here's Caitlyn Jenner in 2024: Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images