    Anyone else feeling very, very old?

    The Kardashian/Jenner family has spent the last 17 years bringing us into their homes and sharing the most intimate parts of their lives with us.

    Ryan Seacrest with the Kardashians and Jenners
    So, in light of the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, let's check out their transformations from Season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to the latest season of their new show:

    Here's Kris Jenner in Season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK):

    Kris Jenner stands outdoors at night with her arms crossed
    And here's Kris in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians:

    Kris Jenner smiles while sitting on a couch
    Here's Kourtney Kardashian Barker in Season 1 of KUWTK:

    Kourtney Kardashian sitting indoors and engaged in a conversation
    And here's Kourtney in Season 5 of The Kardashians:

    A pregnant Kourtney Kardashian sits on a couch in a living room setting
    Here's Kim Kardashian in Season 1 of KUWTK:

    Kim Kardashian sitting on a patterned couch
    And here's Kim in the new season of The Kardashians:

    Kim Kardashian sits on a couch wearing a fitted top with her hair slicked back
    Here's Khloé Kardashian in Season 1 of KUWTK:

    Khloe Kardashian standing inside
    And here's Khloé in the season premiere of The Kardashians:

    Khloé Kardashian sits on a couch during a confessional
    Here's little Kendall Jenner back in 2007 in Season 1 of KUWTK:

    A young Kendall Jenner sits casually on a couch
    And here's Kendall now:

    Kendall Jenner sitting on a couch, smiling and wearing a stylish top
    Here's an even littler Kylie Jenner during Season 1 of KUWTK:

    Young Kylie Jenner looking to the side
    And here's Kylie in the new season premiere:

    Kylie Jenner sits on a couch wearing a strapless top and speaking during a confessional
    Here's Scott Disick back in 2007 during Season 1 of KUWTK:

    Closeup of Scott Disick
    And here's a look at Lord Disick in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians:

    Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian at a table
    Here's close family friend and Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq back in 2008 on Season 2 of KUWTK:

    Malika standing at a counter engaged in a conversation
    And here's Malika holding Khloé's son, Tatum, in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians:

    Malika smiles while holding Tatum at an outdoor event
    There are a couple of familiar faces we have yet to see, so let's give an honorary mention and a "then and now" look at some other Kardashian/Jenner close friends and family:

    Here's Rob Kardashian on the first episode of KUWTK back in 2007:

    Rob Kardashian sitting on an armchair with a laptop, wearing a graphic t-shirt, in a floral-decorated living room
    Bunim-Murray Productions

    And here's Rob posing with his sister Khloé on Instagram in 2023:

    Here's Kris's mom, Mary Jo (MJ) Campbell, back in 2007:

    MJ sitting in a booth and having a conversation with Kris
    And here's MJ during Season 2 of The Kardashians:

    A closeup of MJ Campbell wearing a schoolboy cap as she sits in a chair next to a side table with a bottle of water
    Here's Caitlyn Jenner back in 2007 during the first season of KUWTK:

    Caitlyn Jenner sits on a couch, looking to the side, wearing a dark collared shirt with striped detailing at the collar
    And here's Caitlyn Jenner in 2024:

    Caitlyn Jenner posing on the red carpet in a black blazer over a white top
