"I Dated A Coworker, And It Ruined My Career": 11 People Who Have Dated A Coworker/Boss Are Sharing Their Experiences

2. "I dated a coworker for two years; we were friends for at least four years before that. We seemed to be absolute soulmates. We loved all of the same things, had similar sex drives, and had similar political leanings. We were married for over 10 years. The marriage ended when he cheated and gave me an STD. I was willing to consider marital counseling, but HE filed for divorce right when I confronted him with his cheating."

"I had just gotten out of the hospital after a tumultuous 16 months, which ended with the deaths of three close family members, a lifelong friend, two beloved pets, and my father’s heart attack. I was fired because I couldn’t stop talking about my divorce at work. It may seem fair, except he was retained, even though he engaged in the same conduct AND his mistress was a subordinate. I would never, ever date anyone in the workplace."

—fayeesnow

