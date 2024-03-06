Toasted Cinnamon Waffles

Preparation

1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high.

2. Make the waffle batter: in a large bowl, whisk the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, Club House Ground Cinnamon, and salt until combined.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the milk and egg together. Stream the melted butter into the milk mixture, whisking constantly.

4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir with a fork until just combined.

5. Adjust the batter with more milk or flour as needed, a tablespoon at a time. (A vertical waffle iron requires a pourable batter, and a horizontal waffle iron needs a thicker batter.)

6. Following the manufacturer’s instructions, cook the waffle until golden brown and crispy, about 4-6 minutes. Transfer the waffle to a plate and repeat with remaining batter.

7. Make the cinnamon whipped cream topping: in a medium bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream, sugar, and Club House Ground Cinnamon with hand beaters until stiff peaks form.

Serve waffles topped with cinnamon whipped cream and any other toppings you like!



*Note: serving size varies depending on your waffle iron.

