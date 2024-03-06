Skip To Content
Toasted Cinnamon Waffles

Waffles 👏Cinnamon 👏Maple Syrup 👏 Everything! We can't get enough of these toasted cinnamon waffles.

Stack of waffles with whipped cream and sprinkles on a plate, syrup drizzled on top
Tasty

Servings: Approximately 3 large waffles*

Total time: 30 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Waffle Batter

1¼ cup all-purpose flour (190 g)

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder 

1 teaspoon Club House Ground Cinnamon 

¾ teaspoon table salt

1 cup whole milk (240 mL), plus more as needed

1 large egg

⅓ cup unsalted butter (75 g), melted

Cinnamon Whipped Cream Topping

½ cup heavy whipping cream (120 mL)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar 

½ teaspoon Club House Ground Cinnamon

Preparation

1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high. 

2. Make the waffle batter: in a large bowl, whisk the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, Club House Ground Cinnamon, and salt until combined. 

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the milk and egg together. Stream the melted butter into the milk mixture, whisking constantly. 

4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir with a fork until just combined. 

5. Adjust the batter with more milk or flour as needed, a tablespoon at a time. (A vertical waffle iron requires a pourable batter, and a horizontal waffle iron needs a thicker batter.) 

6. Following the manufacturer’s instructions, cook the waffle until golden brown and crispy, about 4-6 minutes. Transfer the waffle to a plate and repeat with remaining batter. 

7. Make the cinnamon whipped cream topping: in a medium bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream, sugar, and Club House Ground Cinnamon  with hand beaters until stiff peaks form. 

Serve waffles topped with cinnamon whipped cream and any other toppings you like!


*Note: serving size varies depending on your waffle iron. 