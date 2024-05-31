8. "Oh boy. I met the family of an ex about five years ago. I really cared for this guy and he was always speaking so highly of his family, particularly his dad and two sisters. The oldest sister was nice enough. His youngest sister was struggling with addiction and had recently moved in with the eldest sister. She had colorful hair, tattoos, and piercings. She was going through a divorce and having a rough time, so experimenting with her looks was helping her confidence. They all talked shit about how much time and effort she put into her appearance right in front of me."

"Anyway, their dad unexpectedly showed up, and his sister ranted about how their father was unaccepting of her, mostly due to her appearance. She refused to see him while he was there, saying he judges her harshly.

I started majorly panicking because I'm very alternative in appearance, so I was worried they'd dislike me, too. I was also angry at my ex because he had never mentioned this. His dad refused to talk to me, made it super awkward, and left.

No one asked me anything about myself, so even making small talk was very tense and hard. Later on, his sister dropped some family lore about how she used to sit on my ex's lap when he used the bathroom, and they all laughed as if this was totally normal. We broke up maybe a week later."

—kaylamoyer