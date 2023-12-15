Welcome, one and all, to the final month of the year. The air is getting chilly, the days are getting shorter, and my local Trader Joe's smells like pine trees and chocolate croissant candles. Even though I shudder at the sight of a pitch-black sky at 4:30 p.m., there's nothing quite like TJ's this time of year to cheer me up (or stress me out if I'm headed there on a weeknight at 5 p.m.).