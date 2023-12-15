Welcome, one and all, to the final month of the year. The air is getting chilly, the days are getting shorter, and my local Trader Joe's smells like pine trees and chocolate croissant candles. Even though I shudder at the sight of a pitch-black sky at 4:30 p.m., there's nothing quite like TJ's this time of year to cheer me up (or stress me out if I'm headed there on a weeknight at 5 p.m.).
And if you follow as many TJ's accounts as I do, you know that they've been dropping seasonal holiday items left and right. So, naturally, I had to grab a few and give you all an honest review of what you should run to grab and what you can definitely skip.
Here's everything I tossed in my basket:
I know you're dying to know how it all tastes, so let's dive right in...
1.Figgy Cheddar, $10.99/Pound
Oh, Figgy Cheddar, I was rooting for you. Honestly, I can see the vision behind this, but something just felt off.
2.Stollen Crisps, $4.29
These crisps are so lovely, with some of those classic holiday flavors — but be prepared for the sweetness.
3.Cinnamon Bun Inspired Truffles, $4.99
I mean, c'mon, how cute is this vintage candy–like box?
Cute packaging aside, I was once again thrown off by yet another strange TJ's combo.
4.Iced Gingerbread Squares, $4.99
Alright, Trader Joe's, keep the seasonal frozen bars comin'. These were delicious.
5.Artichoke Bread Pudding, $4.99
The bread pudding comes frozen in a black plastic tray that gets tossed directly in the oven for 20–25 minutes. Right off the bat, I wasn't loving how it looked.
Unfortunately, this was a letdown, and I felt bamboozled by the photo on the packaging.
6.Pretzel Bread Pudding, $4.49
Similar to the Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Pudding, the box comes with two individually wrapped pudding cups that get tossed in the oven for 15–18 minutes.
Salty, sweet, buttery — these are a dream. Run and buy them. Like, right now.
Have you tried any of these new products? Let me know what you think of them in the comments!