While it may come as a shock to many die-hard Cheddar Bay Biscuit fans, the seafood chain has been struggling for some time now. Sales have been down for a few years (with a big decline in the last 12 months ). In 2014, private equity firm Golden Gate Capital struck a deal to purchase Red Lobster from Darden Restaurants (who own Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse). The firm sold the chain's real estate assets in a sale-leaseback agreement, meaning Red Lobster would have to start paying rent on properties they could no longer afford.