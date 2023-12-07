I can't believe I'm saying this, but December has finally touched down. And I know a lot of us don't like to admit that winter is here (the 30-degree temperatures outside may beg to differ), but if there's one place that's willing to embrace the chilly holiday season with open arms, it's Trader Joe's. From ready-to-bake desserts to festive cheeses, I feel like I've been seeing new products popping up left and right — so here's everything you'll want to grab during your next haul.