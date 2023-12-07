I can't believe I'm saying this, but December has finally touched down. And I know a lot of us don't like to admit that winter is here (the 30-degree temperatures outside may beg to differ), but if there's one place that's willing to embrace the chilly holiday season with open arms, it's Trader Joe's. From ready-to-bake desserts to festive cheeses, I feel like I've been seeing new products popping up left and right — so here's everything you'll want to grab during your next haul.
1.Iced Gingerbread Squares
2.Stollen Crisps
3.Peppermint Flavored Baking Chips
4.Maple Cranberry Orange Spread
5.Cinnamon Bun Inspired Pancake and Waffle Mix
6.Raisin Walnut Apple Bars
7.Artichoke Bread Pudding
8.Single Origin 6 Milk Chocolate Batons
9.Chocolate Dipped Danish Cookies
10.Raspberry Croissant Carré
11.Organic Darjeeling Green Tea
12.Holiday Cheer Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread
13.Chicken Sausage and Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake
14.Astounding Multi-Flavor Mini Pretzels
15.Dark Chocolate Rondos Sprinkled with Raspberry & Strawberry & Tart Cherry
16.Milk Chocolate Rondos with Caramelized Pecan Crunch