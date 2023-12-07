Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Trader Joe's Just Released A Ton Of New Holiday Items — Here Are 32 You Should Stock Up On While You Still Can

    Your holiday baking just got a serious upgrade...

    Claudia Santos
    by Claudia Santos

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I can't believe I'm saying this, but December has finally touched down. And I know a lot of us don't like to admit that winter is here (the 30-degree temperatures outside may beg to differ), but if there's one place that's willing to embrace the chilly holiday season with open arms, it's Trader Joe's. From ready-to-bake desserts to festive cheeses, I feel like I've been seeing new products popping up left and right — so here's everything you'll want to grab during your next haul.

    a basket of trader joe&#x27;s items
    Claudia Santos

    1. Iced Gingerbread Squares

    a box of frozen iced gingerbread squares
    Claudia Santos

    If you're not a fan of the classic hard and crispy gingerbread cookies but still love the warm spices that come along with them, these soft-baked squares will be right up your alley.

    2. Stollen Crisps

    a box of stollen crisps on a shelf
    Claudia Santos

    There's nothing I love more than a seasonal Trader Joe's cracker. These new ones, named after a classic German bread, contain all the holiday fixin's including raisins, orange and lemon peels, and powdered sugar.

    3. Peppermint Flavored Baking Chips

    a bag of peppermint baking chips
    Claudia Santos

    Your holiday baking just got a serious upgrade. Bake these into a batch of chocolate cookies, mix them into pancakes, or even toss them on top of your hot chocolate for a festive treat.

    4. Maple Cranberry Orange Spread

    a jar of maple cranberry orange spread
    Claudia Santos

    Give your cheeseboards (and maybe even your morning toast) a little oomph with this sweet, tart, and citrusy spread.

    5. Cinnamon Bun Inspired Pancake and Waffle Mix

    boxes of cinnamon bun pancake and waffle mix stocked on a shelf
    Claudia Santos

    Every year I wait for the latest seasonal pancake mix flavor, and I'm NEVER disappointed. TJ's combined two of the best breakfasts in one with their latest venture and may have changed the breakfast game forever.

    6. Raisin Walnut Apple Bars

    a bag of raisin walnut apple bars
    Claudia Santos

    A cross between bread and a protein bar, these raisin walnut apple bars are not only deliciously (yet subtly) sweet, they're also packed with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

    7. Artichoke Bread Pudding

    a package of artichoke bread pudding
    Claudia Santos

    Stuffing is out and savory bread pudding is in. Made with artichokes, Tuscan bread, and plenty of cheddar cheese, this side is a no-brainer for the holidays.

    8. Single Origin 6 Milk Chocolate Batons

    milk chocolate batons in an orange tulle bag
    Claudia Santos

    Who doesn't love a pre-wrapped gift?! These milk chocolate batons would make an amazing stocking stuffer for any chocolate lover.

    9. Chocolate Dipped Danish Cookies

    a window pane bakery box with 6 chocolate dipped danish cookies
    Claudia Santos

    These bakery-style cookies include three varieties: marzipan Napoleon hats, almond triangles, and coconut macaroons so you can get all the flavors of Danish bakery right in your home.

    10. Raspberry Croissant Carré

    a package of the raspberry croissant carré in a foil tin
    Claudia Santos

    Host an effortless weekend brunch with this shareable croissant. Hot tip: leave it in the aluminum tin and warm it in the oven for the best results.

    11. Organic Darjeeling Green Tea

    organic darjeeling green tea
    Claudia Santos

    The Darjeeling region of India is known for producing top-tier tea perfect for all those cold winter mornings.

    12. Holiday Cheer Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread

    a package of Holiday Cheer Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread
    u/lasercows / Via reddit.com

    A TJ's favorite is getting a holiday makeover featuring dried cranberries, cinnamon, and Riesling. Serve with crackers at your next gathering for some unexpected reactions.

    13. Chicken Sausage and Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake

    boxes of chicken sausage and cheddar cheese bake in the freezer
    Claudia Santos

    Another savory bread pudding from TJ's because there's enough going on during the holidays without having to worry about breakfast.

    14. Astounding Multi-Flavor Mini Pretzels

    a box of astounding multi-flavor mini pretzels
    Claudia Santos

    Watch all your favorite holiday movies with the best snack possible, or leave it out as a set-it-and-forget-it snack for guests.

    15. Dark Chocolate Rondos Sprinkled with Raspberry & Strawberry & Tart Cherry

    a cylindrical package of dark chocolate rondos
    Claudia Santos

    The name might be a mouthful, but these dark chocolate rondos pack some serious flavor between the rich dark chocolate, tart cherries, and sweet strawberries and raspberries.

    16. Milk Chocolate Rondos with Caramelized Pecan Crunch

    a cylindrical package of milk chocolate rondos
    Claudia Santos

    If you're more of a milk chocolate fan and less of a fruit one, opt for these milk chocolate rondos instead with caramelized pecans.

    17. Figgy Cheddar

    a wedge of figgy cheddar
    Claudia Santos

    If you're a big fan of dolloping fig jam on your cheeses, consider this new figgy cheddar a way to skip that step. With marinated, warm-spiced figs, it might just the favorite on your next charcuterie board.

    18. Herbes de Provence Triangles

    a box of Herbes de Provence triangles
    Claudia Santos

    You'll never be able to have another boring cracker again after trying these Herbes de Provence-seasoned puff pastry triangles. The boxes are on the small side, so make sure to stock up.

    19. Cinnamon Swizzle Sticks

    a box of six cinnamon swizzle sticks
    Claudia Santos

    Stir these into your morning coffee to give it some cinnamon sweetness or use them as a cocktail garnish to liven up any drink.

    20. Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties

    a package of meatless breakfast sausage patties
    Claudia Santos

    Replacing the meatless breakfast patties that were discontinued a few years ago (personally a staple in my household), the TJ's gods have answered our prayers and brought a vegan favorite back.

    21. Shareable Shortbread French Butter Cookie

    a package with one shareable shortbread french butter cookie
    Claudia Santos

    The package says shareable, but I won't judge you if you want to keep this plate-sized cookie all for yourself.

    22. Cinnamon Bun Inspired Truffles

    a rectangular package of cinnamon bun inspired truffles
    Claudia Santos

    TJ's seems to be a cinnamon kick this season and I'm all for it. These new milk chocolate truffles are filled with a cinnamon-y caramel that feels like biting into a fresh cinnamon bun.

    23. Beef Bulgogi

    a package of frozen beef bulgogi
    Claudia Santos

    All the work is done for you with this thinly sliced and marinated beef bulgogi. Serve it with a side of rice for the easiest weeknight dinner.

    24. Pretzel Bread Pudding

    a box of frozen pretzel bread pudding
    Claudia Santos

    Savory bread puddings aren't the only thing hitting TJ's shelves. Serve this wonderfully sweet and savory dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the perfect bite.

    25. Chocolate Mochi

    a box of frozen chocolate mochi
    Claudia Santos

    TJ's is definitely no stranger to mochi (especially given their ube version sells out almost immediately whenever it's released), so this double chocolate version comes as no surprise. If you're not big on the typically fruity versions, this one's for you.

    26. Vegan Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative

    a box of vegan heavy whipping cream
    Claudia Santos

    Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or just trying to save yourself a stomach ache, this vegan heavy whipping cream will be your answer in the kitchen.

    27. Italian Tiramisu

    package of frozen tiramisu
    Claudia Santos

    Just account for the defrost time on this frozen tiramisu (about eight hours in the fridge), and you'll have a no-fuss dessert perfect for a night in.

    28. Non-Alcoholic Blanc Sparkling Tea

    bottles of non-alcoholic blanc sparkling tea on a shelf
    Claudia Santos

    This bottle of sparkling tea will still give you the bubble and pop of a bottle of champagne or Prosecco without any of the alcohol.

    29. Non-Alcoholic Rosé Sparkling Tea

    bottles of non-alcoholic rosé sparkling tea on a shelf
    Claudia Santos

    Another incredible non-alcoholic option for the holiday season if a floral rosé flavor is more your vibe.

    30. Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken

    a box of hardwood smoked pulled chicken
    Claudia Santos

    Typically a long process, this fully cooked pulled chicken is ready when you are. Use it for a chicken salad, in a taco, or whatever else you desire.

    31. Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork

    a box of hardwood smoked pulled pork
    Claudia Santos

    TJ's also made this ready-to-eat meal with pork if you're more of a pulled pork sandwich kind of person.

    32. Empanadas de Ropa Vieja

    a box of frozen empanadas de ropa vieja
    Claudia Santos

    A popular Cuban dish, ropa vieja (which literally translates to old clothes) is a shredded beef stew that is oh-so comforting and delicious. Now you can enjoy all the flavors without all the effort with these cassava crust empanadas.