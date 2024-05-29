I. Love. To. Cook. My mom taught me how to cook at a young age and was such a star in the kitchen. I grew up pretty poor, and she was so talented at looking at what she had in a pantry and making it work or getting creative with what the food pantry had to offer when we'd "shop" there that week. I feel like that's a way I can connect with her (she passed away when I was 29), and it really makes me happy. I also love meal prepping. I love not having the excuse of, "There's nothing to eat; guess I have to order in!" when I open the fridge. The more I get into making meals I KNOW my wife and I will like, the happier I am.