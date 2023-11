People Are Sharing The Foods That No One Can Seem To Get Right, And These Are All Spot-On

Sometimes it's the dishes that seem so simple that are the easiest to mess up — I've personally overcooked more rice than I'd care to admit. And if you're paying evento have that dish at a restaurant, it can be doubly frustrating when it doesn't turn out right. So when redditor u/WhoDatWormy asked the r/AskReddit community about the foods a majority of people and/or restaurants often mess up , people chimed in with their foodie hot takes. Here's what they had to say.