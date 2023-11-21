People Are Sharing The Foods That No One Can Seem To Get Right, And These Are All Spot-On

4. "Chiles rellenos. Well-prepared, they're amazing, but I've been disappointed so many times, I basically never order them anymore."

—u/HuginnNotMuninn



"Not only are they not good, but most places I’ve ordered them don’t even seem to know what it is! One place, I shit you not, served me a green chile battered in cornmeal stuffed with American cheese. Another place used a raw, unskinned pepper with no batter at all. Roasted and peeled poblano stuffed with mild white cheese and battered in egg or GTFO."

—u/BiasCutTweed