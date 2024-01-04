2. One Chicken, Four Meals

"When the kids were little and I was on a minuscule budget, I would buy whole roasting chickens on super sale, a bag of pinto beans, some burrito wrappers, and whatever veggies were fresh and marked down.

Day one: roasted chicken and veggies. Then, make stock.

Day two: leftover meat, the pinto beans cooked in the stock, some veggies, and seasonings for burritos.

Day three (and sometimes four): dump everything leftover into soup! I could get four dinners for four people for about $12. Just change around the seasonings so it's not too repetitive."

—moonbeam171