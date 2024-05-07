Everyone knows that "one teacher" from your school people still talk about years later. Although it seems no one can really pinpoint where the rumor about them started, it didn't stop it from spreading like wildfire and being passed down for many years to come.
So I want to know: What was the "teacher drama" or gossip from your school that you still remember to this day?
Maybe rumors circulated for years that two teachers were dating, and no one could really confirm or deny it. But there was always that one student who was convinced they saw them making out in a janitor's closet once.
Maybe a teacher was mysteriously fired, leading to tons of speculation as to what happened. In my case, it was a teacher who was allegedly demoted from vice principal to P.E. teacher. Rumors swirled for decades, as you can imagine.
There may even have been talk about a teacher's supposedly scandalous or slightly odd past. I'll never forget my college professor's terrifying tales of his run-ins with the mafia. He was maybe too much of an open book.
Whatever the teacher drama or rumor was in your school, I want to know about it. Tell us about the juicy piece of gossip people spoke about nonstop (and maybe still to do this day) in the comments below. You can also fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!