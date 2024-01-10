Last month, I shared a boxed cake taste test I conducted with the help of my coworkers. Long story short, Betty Crocker was our winner and we all came out with a newfound respect for boxed cake mixes.
What I loved even more than getting to eat six slices of cake during work hours were all the comments from my fellow home bakers about how they personally upgrade simple boxed cakes. So that got me wondering: what other hacks are out there that I don't know about? That's where I need your help.
Maybe you have some secret additions, like milk, sour cream, or butter to make the batter richer and more flavorful.
Maybe you like adding fruit purees or extracts to give it a little extra oomph and completely transform the flavor and texture of your cake. I personally love adding crushed freeze-dried fruit to my boxed brownies.
You might even keep things super simple and just add additional standard cake mix ingredients, like an extra egg yolk or folded-in egg whites.
Or maybe you keep the ingredients the same but have a few methods you use to get to your desired texture, like a moister, fluffier, or even denser cake.
Whatever you're doing to level-up your boxed cake game, I want to know about it! Tell me all your secrets, whether it's ingredient additions/replacements or a new method, in the comments below. You can also fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous. And since I would love to try these recipes out for myself, specific measurements and instructions would be a huuuge bonus. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!