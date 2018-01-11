YouTube Cuts Business Ties With Logan Paul Amid Backlash Over His "Suicide Forest" Video

The video, titled "We Found A Dead Body in the Japanese Suicide Forest," was posted on Dec. 31 and showed a man's body hanging from a tree. Paul promoted the day before on Twitter, telling followers: "tomorrow’s vlog will be the craziest and most real video I’ve ever uploaded"

YouTube added that the company will also not feature Paul in the fourth season of Foursome and his new originals "are on hold."

Google-owned YouTube on Wednesday said in a statement, first reported by the Hollywood Reporter , that "we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred," referring to a program that allows companies to sell ads on the top 5% of platform's content creators.

YouTube has cut business ties with Logan Paul amid unrelenting backlash over his recent video showing the hanging body of a dead man in what's known as "suicide forest" in Japan over the holidays.

Paul, not YouTube, removed the video — shot in Aokigahara, a forest located at the base of Mt. Fuji — after it received more than 6 million views one day after publishing. He also followed up with two apologies before announcing that he was going to "take time to reflect."

YouTube initially said that the video appeared to have violated its standards and that Paul's account had been issued a strike. (Getting three strikes for violating a YouTube policy within a three-month period will lead to a channel's termination.)

"Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video. YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner. If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated," a YouTube spokesperson said at the time. "We partner with safety groups such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to provide educational resources that are incorporated in our YouTube Safety Center."

But that didn't quell public outcry as more people called for YouTube to ban Paul, who boasts more than 15 million subscribers.

The controversy, meanwhile, appeared to only be fueling Paul's popularity. His "So Sorry" video posted on Jan. 2 got 38 million views. And even though he has not posted since then, Paul has gained more than 400,000 new subscribers.

Paul had not commented publicly on the controversy beyond his statements on YouTube and Twitter, where he acknowledged his mistake.

"I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before."